NEWLAND — On July 1, the Avery Humane Society launched the Lucky Paws Raffle Extravaganza event and website. The raffle will be conducted from July 1 to Oct. 17 and is being supported through donations from more than 50 area businesses and individuals. Prizes include cash, gift certificates, vacation packages, a diamond necklace and a new 2021 Nissan Frontier truck that was donated to the raffle by Patti and Rusty Wallace and The Wallace Automotive Group.
Wallace is well known in the area and is a former NASCAR racing driver who won the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1984 and the Winston Cup Championship in 1989. In 2013, his career success led him to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
“Patti and I love animals and we have always had pets throughout our lives that we have loved dearly. We are passionate about helping animals and helping the Avery Humane Society raise funds for the incredible work they do,” Rusty Wallace said. “When we heard about the raffle, Patti and I wanted to help, so we put our heads together and came up with the idea of providing this 2021 Nissan Frontier truck as a prize.”
Raffle tickets are $100 each, or the Lucky Paws Bundle of five tickets for $400. Each ticket offers two entries to win. More information about the raffle can be found on the AHS website by clicking to www.averyhumane.org, where there is a link to purchase tickets, and tickets can also be purchased at the adoption center, located at 279 New Vale Road in Newland. The grand prize winners will be announced at an event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021. A person must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket.
The sooner a ticket is purchased the more opportunities there are to win. Seven early bird drawings will offer cash and gifts certificates of $500 or more. These drawings will be held on July 10, 17 and 24 and on Aug. 14, 21 and 28, with a surprise drawing in September. Winning tickets from these early drawings will still be eligible to win the Grand Prizes.
All net proceeds will provide direct support for Avery Humane Society’s work to respond humanely to the needs of lost and homeless animals in Avery County and animals transported from other shelters where they would be euthanized due to space limitations. The organization houses more than 600 animals at the shelter each year and provides free or low-cost spay and neuter services to hundreds more to reduce the number of unwanted and vulnerable animals in the community.
“All of our work to care for vulnerable animals is a community effort and this raffle is no exception,” Gwynne Dyer, Avery Humane Executive Director, said. “We are so grateful for the donations of cash and amazing prizes from our sponsors that will make the lucky winners very happy and will raise funds that are critical for our work.”
Major raffle prizes include a 2021 Nissan Frontier truck, Exquisite Diamond Necklace, High Country Dining Package, High Country Adventure Package, Eagle’s Nest Glamping Package, Eagle’s Nest Luxury Package, High Country Décor Package, Linville Ridge Country Club Package, Tennessee Vacation and Titans Football Package, Sugar Mountain Winter Ski/ Summer Golf and Tennis Package and a weekend at Charles Kuralt’s Hideaway Cabin on Grandfather Mountain.
The Avery Humane Society has a 94-percent adoption rate, one of the highest in the state. The AHS never euthanizes a healthy animal and animals stay with the center until they are placed with a forever family. At this time, Avery County government does not provide animal control services or funding for the shelter, as AHS relies solely on private donations, foundation grants and limited earned income to fund its work.
For more information about Avery County Humane Society, click to www.averyhumane.org.
