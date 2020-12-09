NEWLAND — After being closed for much of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Avery County Museum is open once again and ready to welcome guests to enjoy the county’s rich history and cultural significance.
The museum reopened in August and is currently open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. After Christmas, the museum will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the Avery County Historical Museum is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Museum director and chairperson of the Avery County Historical Society Aneda Johnson said that the museum had to initially close in March. She received the go-ahead to reopen after consulting with County Manager Phillip Barrier.
“Fortunately, we’ve had visitors, but we haven’t had such a large number where they’ve had to wait outside,” Johnson said.
Future updates to the new museum will include a new website, as well as features on families from around the area. The museum houses a library of genealogical records of families who are native to the area and is always looking to expand on its treasure trove of information.
“Another thing we’re going to work on is getting information from families, while it’s still available, from World War II veterans and compile that,” Johnson said.
These histories are collected by the Avery County Historical Society, who then publish books on different aspects of the local area’s history. This plethora of material is available for purchase at the museum, which also sells Avery County History Museum calendars. Johnson said that the group’s former directors are looking at publishing a history of the Linville Falls area in the near future.
For those looking to familiarize themselves with the important points of Avery history, the museum is the perfect place to do so, as it features the men and women who would end up shaping the county, and in some cases the rest of the country, for generations to come. Important aspects of Avery history are covered, as the museum’s rooms and displays pays homage to the local industries, such as healthcare, education, law enforcement, military business, entertainment and tourism.
Unique to the museum is the building it calls home, which was once the site of the Avery County jail. Both jail rooms remain intact, with the women’s cells located downstairs and the men’s cells located upstairs. Peculiarities such as inscriptions on the walls and elsewhere have been preserved, reminding visitors that many of the more troublesome Avery citizens did in fact find their way to the old jailhouse.
Johnson says that preserving history has been a lifelong passion of hers and welcomes people to come share in the wonder of the county’s rich origins.
“Personally, I’ve been interested in genealogy for a long, long time. I grew up here outside of Newland, and a lot of people who are involved with it, their families have been here since either the late 1700s or early 1800s. I know my Johnson ancestor came here around 1830. A lot of people in this area are very interested in their history, and some of them are part of some the earliest families that came here,” Johnson said.
The Avery County Museum is located at 1829 Schultz Cir. in Newland next to the Avery County Courthouse.
