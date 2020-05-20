NEWLAND — Avery High School seniors returned to the high school, or at least to the campus, to pick up yearbooks, be congratulated and have love and appreciation expressed to them by teachers and staff. The following are images from ACHS as the Class of 2020 hits the home stretch toward its graduation ceremony at MacRae Meadows on May 29.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.