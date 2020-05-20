NEWLAND — Avery High School seniors returned to the high school, or at least to the campus, to pick up yearbooks, be congratulated and have love and appreciation expressed to them by teachers and staff. The following are images from ACHS as the Class of 2020 hits the home stretch toward its graduation ceremony at MacRae Meadows on May 29.
featured
Avery High School welcomes back seniors during Skip Through
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
-
-
- 0
Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Mitchell County Arrest Report
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Vets in the community
- Avery County Land Transfers
- Cranberry spring sports photos
- Celebrate blueberry season with these kid-friendly recipes
- Pisgah National Forest begins reopening trails and roads, lifting restrictions on dispersed camping
- Phillip Little to become new principal of South Caldwell High School
Special Publication
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- First positive test recorded in Avery for COVID-19
- Local resorts announce reopening plans
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Brother Jack Noel Jones
- Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster slated to open to locals this week
- Mast General Store plans phased reopenings
- Ruth Shirley to retire from Avery County Schools
- Avery Co. Health Department conducts drive-through COVID-19 testing
- Avery County amends State of Emergency declaration regarding short-term rentals, campground/RV parks
- NCDHHS: 17,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 481 hospitalized
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.