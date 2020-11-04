NEWLAND — The American Degree is the most prestigious award given to members of the Future Farmers of America, showcasing one’s talents and development within the field of agriculture and horticultural sciences. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, five recent Avery High School graduates received their American Degrees and were honored in a celebration recognizing their commitment to an industry that every single person relies on.
Macie Johnson, Ben Griffith, Charles Ulery, Rylie Daniels and Miria Jones Phillips each received their American Degrees on Wednesday, Oct. 25, as part of a nationally broadcasted FFA ceremony. Because of the pandemic, the annual ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was curtailed in favor of a virtual event.
FFA Advisor Gwen Clark says that the prestigious award is achieved by a minute fraction of all FFA members.
“There is a whole list of qualifications that make them eligible for this. About one percent of all FFA members get this American Degree. Right now, there’s 700,000 members in the United States, and we have five American Degree recipients at Avery High School. That’s a big deal,” Clark said.
Recipients must also earn the State FFA Degree prior to receiving the American Degree, and are required to be a member of the organization for at least three years.
Additional requirements include completing at least 540 hours of secondary school instruction in an agriculture education program, graduating high school at least 12 months prior to the national convention, maintaining records of an agricultural experience program, earning and investing a certain amount of money, maintaining grades of at least a “C” or better in high school and working at least 50 hours of community service in at least three different community service activities, among various stipulations.
The experience that one gains from the study and work required to attain the degree go a long way in preparing a recipient in the career of their choosing. Johnson is planning on studying medicine, Griffith will likely study physical therapy, Ulery drives a truck full-time, Daniels is changing plans to study horticulture and Phillips is a full-time student in agriculture education at Appalachian State University.
“There was a bunch of times that Charlie and I worked together. There was a bunch of times that we would be working at midnight or at one or two o’clock in the morning,” Griffith said. “We went to a bunch of different events and overnight trips that were a blast.”
Each recipient also participated in various competitions as part of FFA events. The group finished second in regional competitions and also finished well at the state level despite not completely knowing what to expect.
“I did hunter safety and ag mechanics. (For hunter safety0, we got to school skeet, rifles, bows and we did orienteering, but I wasn’t very good at that. For truck and tractor driving they had a course where you had to dodge the cones and stuff like that. For ag mechanics, you have to wire up a circuit board, weld and do some math,” Ulery said.
“Also, part of what they did is choosing to compete (in state competitions) in an area where we don’t even have that class. They had welding class through Mayland. They had carpentry class, and they had ag class. So everything they did in competition, they learned individually and independently and wanted to go compete even though (some areas) were not in classes that we taught,” Clark said.
Fortunately for community members, the FFA members also worked for various community organizations in order to complete their community service and work hours.
“(This group) worked tons of volunteer hours at the Avery A&H Fair. Some volunteered for the plant sale. We work very closely with Jerry Moody and his team. We get to go pack backpacks once a month (for Feeding Avery Families), and the kids do all that,” Agriculture Education teacher and FFA Director Dewayne Krege said.
All in all, the American Degree is a permanent distinction that will provide valuable experience to these students and workers for years to come.
“These guys, pretty much all of them, took pretty much every course we offered in the ag pathway. They worked hard in many different areas to accomplish this American Degree,” Clark said.
