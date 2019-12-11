NEWLAND — Avery High School is proud to announce its Students of the Month recognition program, where students from each of the school’s departments are recognized for excellence inside the classroom.
The Avery High School Science Department has chosen Walker Boone as its student of the month for December 2019. Boone works hard in all of his classes, has a positive attitude about school and he is very conscientious about making sure all of his assignments are completed on time. Boone will ask questions when he needs clarification, and always maintains an “A” average in his science classes. His teachers enjoy having Walker as a student because he is very approachable, friendly and well behaved.
Haylee Herbert, a junior at Avery County High School, has been chosen as the Math Student of the Month for December 2019. Haylee finished the last unit in her Discrete Math class with the highest score on the Sequences and Series Test. She is a hard worker and has a great attitude. Haylee is the daughter of Robert and Anita Herbert of Elk Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.