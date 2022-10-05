AVERY COUNTY — Though Hurricane Ian was initially projected to wreak havoc on the High Country, a last-minute path change proved a much more mild aftermath.
The storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and again in South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 30. Early predictions of the storm seemed like Ian would pass directly over the High Country, which concerned members of Avery Emergency Management enough to hold a preparation meeting with county response personnel on Thursday, Sept. 29. However, by the morning of Friday, Sept. 30, it was clear that the storm would be missing the area almost entirely, and while rain and wind were still in the forecast, things looked a lot less worrisome, said Paul Buchanan, director of Avery County Emergency Management.
“We actually came out pretty much unscathed,” he said.
The storm knocked down some trees, but did not damage any homes, Buchanan said. There were some scattered power outages, but none that were prolonged or warranted the use of a shelter. He described it as a “great training experience” and explained that EMS needs to be prepared for similar situations even when there isn’t a hurricane on the way. Additionally, he emphasized that residents should always keep some stock of food and water and always be prepared in case of inclement weather.
“We’re always gonna get storms up here, so you should always keep some stock on hand,” he said.
While the storm fortunately didn’t do much damage, it did put a damper on several activities that were planned later in the week and over the weekend. The Town of Newland Fall Festival and the Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival were both moved from Saturday, Oct. 1, to Saturday, Oct. 8. The Avery Vikings JV football game was moved from Thursday, Sept. 29, to Wednesday, Sept. 28.
