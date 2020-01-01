Last year was packed with news, and this is a compilation of some of our biggest headlines and photos from last year. Included before each story is its publication date in 2019.
Increased estimate casts doubt over high school project (Jan. 23)
NEWLAND — During a special joint meeting of the Avery County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 15, it was revealed that the estimated cost of the high school renovation and construction project has increased from a price tag of approximately $19 million to an estimated amount of $23 million.
The project which was originally shown to the commissioners on April 23, 2018, was later approved to proceed to bid and use the county’s $1.7 million in North Carolina Education Lottery funds to fund the initial stages of the project.
The updated project presented to both boards at the most recent meeting by the project’s architectural firm, Boomerang Design, included a number of revisions as well as new equipment that would be necessary for the facility, some of which factored into the increase in cost estimate.
Architect Rob Johnson explained that the cost of projects is marketplace driven.
The commissioners took no action, and the issue of the ballooning estimate was a major issue of discussion at the meeting. Estimates do not represent the real cost of a project, as a project has to be subject to bids from contractors for a more definite idea of what the project may cost. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge cited the sheer size of the increase of the estimate as a cause for concern.
The current veracity of the original motion that would allow the schools to proceed to bid was even called into question. The motion specifically included an amount “not to exceed $19.5 million,” though by the end of the meeting the groups agreed the project could proceed to bid, because there is no obligation for the commissioners to award any bids.
One of the revisions to the project was changing a section of load-bearing masonry to be used on the new front section of the school to Insulating Concrete Forms. The revision was introduced as a time-and cost-saving measure, and Johnson assured the boards the ICFs would be durable and insulate well.
The high school, which has been plagued by classroom and utility issues for years and has already been through a handful of projects which did not move forward with previous boards, will become significantly more expensive to renovate and improve as time passes. The estimate fielded when the project was first shown to the commissioners noted a cost increase of $800,000 annually.
ACS Superintendent Bryan Taylor emphasized the project had been value-engineered down to the base necessities at the school. Building an entirely new facility would cost several times what the renovations and additions in this project would cost.
“Are we going to be the ones to step up and do it, or are we going to hand it to somebody else and say ‘It’s your problem and we don’t have the foresight to do it.’?” Board of Education Chair John Greene said while lamenting the possibility of the project being passed off yet again.
“We have spent so much time and energy on this project, that it’s time for us to decide,” Greene added. “Are we going to be the ones who step up, or do we want to pass it on to the next ones who will take our place?”
Greene added he did not believe anyone in the room did not want the project, or lacked the will to do it, and delaying would pass on larger debt to taxpayers.
An issue raised by Board of Commissioners Chair Martha Hicks was the county’s current difficulty securing funding for the project due to the lingering partial government shutdown. As of press time, the shutdown is ongoing and has halted all progress toward the county’s effort to secure a low-interest loan from the USDA. County Manager Philip Barrier said the county is still looking at private lenders, which is already required to secure the USDA loan.
The woes securing the loan follow the county being passed over for a matching grant program last year, which had the potential to provide millions for the project, though the program was historically only extended to Tier 1 counties, as opposed to counties that fall in Tier 2 such as Avery County.
Woman murdered in Elk Park (Nov. 13)
ELK PARK — An Elk Park woman was found dead after her husband called 911, saying he had stabbed her and that she was dead.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said Darrell Lee Callahan, 55, has been charged with murder with no bond. According to Frye, Callahan made a call to 911 at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Frye said Callahan’s wife, Tammy, had been stabbed in the neck with a knife and was found dead at the scene at the Elk Park School Apartments.
N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation. Search and arrest warrants were issued and Callahan was charged on scene.
Frye said the cause of death determined by an autopsy was a single stab wound to the neck.
Frye added that a welfare check had been performed at the residence a few hours prior to the incident, and noted that Tammy was fine at the time. Frye added she had said that there were no officers needed at the residence.
Callahan was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
‘Wild Worm Will’ takes top honors at 42nd annual Woolly Worm Festival (Oct. 23)
BANNER ELK — “Wild Worm Will,” also known as the Usain Bolt of ascension and the killer on the string, blasted to the top of the board during the Saturday final at the annual Woolly Worm Festival to net his place in history.
The winning worm on the first day of the event, Oct. 19 in this case, always puts its name in the record books as the predicting worm for the coming winner, the strongest of the bunch.
The champion’s handler also gets to pocket $1,000 in cash, in this case Wilmington’s Leslee Brown.
Brown did not make the decision to come to the festival until the day before, but she came prepared to throw down the gauntlet for worm dominance, though she didn’t expect to win.
“I never win anything,” Brown said, adding she thinks the festival will now become an annual trip.
The official worm interpreter was local celebrity Tommy Burleson, who inspected the critter’s 13 segments, one for each week of winter, to give the county an idea of what is to come.
“It’s a fun festival because it’s so family oriented,” Burleson said.
Burleson, who is also director of the Avery County Inspections Department, said he is glad to see the commerce from the festival coming to the area in conjunction with other events happening the same day, including Appalachian State University’s Homecoming and the annual Valle Country Fair in Valle Crucis.
After Brown’s worm crossed the finish line and it was inspected for any signs of worm-enhancing drugs by Woolly Worm Medicine Specialist Dr. William Burrow, Burleson took the fuzzy creature in hand to see what arcane secrets he could glean from its pelt.
There are four types of colors on each segment denoting different weather phenomena. The official designations for what each color means are as follows:
Black: below average temperatures, snow
Dark Brown: below average temperatures
Light Brown: above-average temperatures.
Flick: black and brown, below average temperatures, frost or light snow.
The worm had these colors: Black, flick, flick, black, light brown, light brown, dark brown, dark brown, dark brown, dark brown, flick, light brown, light brown.
The forecast indicates a week of cold weather with snow to start of winter, followed by two weeks of chilly weather with some wintry mix, followed by another week of cold and snow, a warmer period for two weeks followed by a cold but dry period for four weeks, a bit more wintry mix, and ending the winter with some warmer temperatures.
The buildup to the festival includes a media tour and organizing about 160 vendors to take over the grounds in front of the Historic Banner Elk School.
“Good grief, it’s here,” Woolly Worm Dude Jason DeWitt said at the festival.
DeWitt’s favorite part of the festival is the fellowship.
“Everybody is in a good mood,” DeWitt said. “When the families come up on the stage they just thank us profusely for having such a great family event. It’s wonderful, it feels great.”
The event is filled with things for kids to do, with activities toward the back of the festival grounds, food and, of course, the races.
If any kid felt their worm had come down with anything, Burrow, a local dentist when he is not practicing cutting-edge caterpillar first aid, was on hand to inspect the athletes.
“We look for shading, we look to see how fast they are, we look at their eyes, (to) make sure they’re happy,” William Burrow said.
Roy Krege, an originator of the festival, longtime festival ambassador and an announcer at the event for more than three decades, likes how many people come to the festival and that the event supports two area nonprofits: The Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.
“You can’t beat that,” Krege said, adding he never expected it to grow into what it is now.
The festival is a major draw to the area, bringing thousands of visitors to Banner Elk for the weekend, and all that tourism requires the help of local first responders.
“Our main objective here is primarily to be rescue and fire standby and protection for any emergency needs,” Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tyler Burr said.
The department also performs some training during the festival and sells merchandise to support the department. Banner Elk Police Department, Avery County EMS and Avery County Sheriff’s Office were also on hand for the festival.
“It clearly brings a lot of people into our community for the weekend,” Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen said, noting the economic impact it brings to the town.
The festival does not just bring families and commerce to the area to enjoy the day, it is also the largest fundraiser for two county nonprofits: The Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.
The chamber supports local business, and Kiwanis’ mission is to help children in the county. The funds raised at the event are split between the two organizations.
Mae Weed, the recently appointed President of Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, said the festival takes in between $30,000 and $50,000 for the club. That money gets redistributed by Kiwanis through grants and supporting programs that directly support children.
Last year, an overnight wind storm forced the organizers to close the festival on the second day, but this year both days came and went without incident.
“With decent weather we generally do extremely well,” Weed said.
There are other groups that benefit from the festival as well. Banner Elk Elementary School sells woolly worms and woolly worm cages at the festival to raise money for its PTO.
Principal Justin Carver said the PTO is fundraising for more arts integration at the school this year and is coming off the school’s recent fall festival.
A number of groups sell parking spaces for the event as well. One of those is the local food pantry Feeding Avery Families.
FAF distributes hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to local families each year, and they are allowed to sell parking spaces on an empty private parcel next to Banner Elk Town Hall at the festival.
Executive Director Dick Larson said two years ago the nonprofit managed to raise $5,600 from the event, though the weather last year reduced their intake.
“We try to be good stewards,” Larson said. “We try to reseed and rake if we need to or grade if we need to.”
The festival will return next fall for another round of worm races and another prediction.
‘The Dive-In’ opens for business (May 29)
NEWLAND — The county’s new pool facility, “The Dive-In,” across the street from the Rock Gym and Newland Elementary School, officially opened to the public on May 25 after a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a crowd of conspicuously lei’d poolgoers.
The program featured comments from county commissioners who approved the project, county officials and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, noting the pride in the project and the benefits they hope it will bring the county’s children.
During Commissioner Woodie Young’s comments, he noted his father was on the board when the old pool facility was opened on May 25, 1980.
“This is a very special day in my family, because today, on May the 25th, 39 years later, we’re opening the new pool,” Young said. “It means a lot, but I would like to thank the taxpayers of Avery County for making this possible.”
After the comments, the crowd made its way over to the ribbon, tied between the pair of childrens’ water features at the sloping mouth of the pool. Lifeguards and officials waded into the shallow layer of water to cut the ribbon, conspicuously blue and aquatic themed compared to the typical bright red ribbon seen at similar ceremonies.
Refreshments were laid out in the auxiliary room attached to the pool house for attendees, and families began to filter in as the pool became officially open.
The more than $3 million project features a pool house with male and female locker rooms, a family restroom and rapid swimsuit dryers. The exterior area and the pool itself features a “zero” entry into the heated pool, slides, water features for children and a diving board. The pool’s maximum depth is 10 feet.
The parking lot and drainage areas around the pool are the product of a more-than-$180,000 matching grant and are intended to alleviate storm drainage issues in that area of Newland, as well as limit the impact of runoff on trout in local streams. More than 200 people came out to enjoy the pool during its official first day open to the public.
The facility was designed by architecture firm Boomerang Design and built by contractor Garanco.
County Manager Philip Barrier highlighted the number of public projects the county has managed to complete and has in the works in recent years, including the Cooperative Extension’s new office at Heritage Park, the pool facility, the upcoming Avery County High School construction and renovation project and the planned community center at Heritage Park.
Highland Games overflows MacRae Meadows (July 18)
LINVILLE — “From witnessing it, Friday and Saturday could’ve been record-setting days in regard to attendance.”
Those were the words of Thomas Taylor, Assistant General Manager of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Monday, July 15, following the recently completed 64th edition of the annual Gathering of the Clans.
For more than 60 years, thousands upon thousands of attendants have gathered upon MacRae Meadows in mid-July for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, a massive celebration of Celtic and Scottish culture.
The Games themselves are a series of athletic competitions steeped in Celtic culture, but The Highland Games goes far and beyond just athletics.
From Scottish music to the gathering of more than 100 Scottish clans, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games plays host to one of the largest celebrations of Scottish heritage in America.
The setting of Grandfather Mountain is so effective, in part, because it is extremely reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands. The blue peaks of Grandfather loom over the MacRae Meadows, which were surrounded by hundreds of multicolored tents on July 11 to 14 for the 2019 edition of the GMHG.
“The interest in the Games is unbelievable,” Taylor noted. “It was a killer year. The Meadows were more crowded than I’ve ever seen them.”
The Games began on Thursday, July 11, with opening ceremonies and the running of “The Bear” a grueling five-mile race beginning in the town of Linville and ending atop 6,000-foot Grandfather Mountain.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday were filled with competitions in heavyweight Scottish athletic events, Highland dancing competitions, bagpipe band parades, along with piping, drumming and harp competitions, sheep herding demonstrations by Scottish border collies and concerts featuring a wide variety of Celtic music.
At the center of all the activities, top Scottish athletes clashed in ancient heavyweight events such as the caber toss and tossing the sheaf. The first required an athlete to flip a telephone pole-sized tree trunk end-over-end, the second challenges athletes to dig a pitchfork into a sack of hay and toss it over a bar more than 20 feet above the ground.
Other archaic tests of strength that awaited the professionals were Highland wrestling, the hammer throw and various other weight throws.
On Friday, July 12, the Celtic Jam hosted traditional and contemporary Celtic music, while on Saturday, July 13, the Celtic Rock Concert held encore performances from some of the higher-energy bands.
In addition to the plethora of activities and events, an open market was set up just outside the entrance to the Games. There, attendees could purchase Gaelic and Celtic gift items while vendors sold Scottish meat pies and haggis, offering visitors an authentic taste of The Highlands.
“Each year seems to get bigger and bigger,” Taylor explained. “The public seemed happy and we got hardly any complaints, so if the crowd was happy then I consider it a successful year.”
According to Taylor, plans for next year’s 65th edition of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games have already begun.
“It never stops,” Taylor said.
Records: LMC Evacuation Cause unknown (Sept. 18)
BANNER ELK — Acting in what was called an “abundance of caution,” Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk evacuated the Avery Residence Hall on Aug. 30, to investigate a suspected gas leak after a call was placed to Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department at 12:29 a.m. that morning.
Students had returned to the hall as of 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, according to a press release from the college.
“Some students in one of our residence halls, Avery, reported feeling unwell to our staff,” Lees-McRae College’s Vice President for Planning and External Relations Blaine Hansen said. “In an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and emergency services was called.”
Hansen said that approximately 160 students live in Avery Residence Hall. According to LMC’s website, Avery Residence Hall houses female students from freshmen to seniors. Lees-McRae College is a co-educational private college of just more than 1,000 students situated in downtown Banner Elk.
A press release from Lees-McRae noted about 70 students were transported and received treatment at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, yet a field report by Avery County Director of Planning and Inspections Tommy Burleson dated Aug. 30 in records acquired by The AJT indicated that 72 students and nine visitors to the residence hall were transported.
The report also notes that two hospitals in addition to Cannon had to be used due to the volume of patients, and none of the students tested positive for natural gas or carbon monoxide poisoning.
The report notes none of the carbon monoxide detectors in the hall were activated, and Appalachian Protective Service tested the system installed in the building with no faults found, with handheld detectors used by first responders also not activating during the evacuation.
Investigations continued throughout the day by county inspectors, utilities representatives, professional contractors and college facilities staff. No natural gas leaks were found and this was eliminated as the possible cause, according to a press release from LMC.
Additional testing concluded that all equipment is normally functioning, which was confirmed by records obtained by The AJT. The press release said officials were not able to replicate the conditions that led to the evacuation.
Another field report by Burleson noted that a meeting took place at 10:30 a.m. between the Avery County Planning and Inspections Department and the Emergency Response team on the morning of Aug. 31. The meeting was attended by LMC President Lee King, Provost Todd Lidh, Finance Director John Kokas, Communication Director Blain Hansen, Aramark Facility Service Contractor Field Investigator William Porter and Burleson.
The meeting included a discussion of the measures needed to be taken to reopen the residence hall including, paraphrased from a field report:
• Confirmation by Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue that both tests for raw natural gas and elevated carbon monoxide levels were negative.
• Lees-McRae College Facility Service would obtain a permit to correct equipment regulator vents from three units.
• Appalachian Protective Service would test the life safety fire panel, as well as adding an additional measure to the system and nine additional carbon monoxide detectors. It is noted in the field report this measure is above state mechanical code requirements.
• Piedmont Natural Gas would verify that gas piping is in working order.
The unrelated code violation noted in a field report describes discovering “a manifold purge vent off the equipment regulators terminated directly outside and above the mechanical room door.”
“The Avery County Inspection Department and the Avery County Fire Marshall feel that all appropriate measures have been taken, from testing of individual equipment units, to canvassing all residential sleeping areas, to ensuring that we addressed this separate concern,” Burleson said in a press release statement. “We have issued a certificate of compliance so the building can return to operation.”
The code violation was corrected by contractors from Asheville on Aug. 31, while the building was still unoccupied.
Both Burleson and Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan directed The AJT to the joint press release distributed by LMC when asked for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.