NEWLAND — Avery County is welcoming a new Veterans’ Services Officer, Stacey Gardner. Gardner, who is taking the place of the recently retired Georgia Henry, steps into a vital position in the county looking to help connect veterans with the resources Avery County has made available and ensure their success.
“We have a large veteran community here in Avery County,” Gardner said. Since Avery County is close to two regional Veterans’ Affairs offices, one in Johnson City, Tenn., and another in Winston-Salem, she said that many veterans come to the county. In her role, Gardner said she is looking to match veterans with services, opportunities and with the larger Avery County community.
“I’m hoping the community will interact with the (Veterans’ Services) office,” Gardner said. She noted that a local Newland business, Pack Rats, was able to share some goods from their business for a local veteran in need. Demonstrating how businesses, organizations or community members can be connected with veterans, Gardner said her experience connecting the business and veteran was a positive example of community support for those in need.
Beyond how individuals in the community can support veterans, Gardner said she has a deep understanding of how to navigate government services that support veterans. Previously, Gardner has worked as a teacher and most recently with the local health department organizing information and computer systems for COVID-19 vaccination clinics. She said that her experiences have prepared her to understand the often complicated world of government services.
Avery County’s Veterans Services Office, according to the county website, can help veterans in obtaining copies of DD-214s, medical records and other documents required for applying for benefits. Gardner said that her services are open not only to veterans but also to widows and the children of veterans who may need support as well.
“While I am not a veteran, I understand the paperwork,” Gardner added.
Gardner explained that there are many resources available to veterans, but that accessing them may be difficult for a variety of reasons, and ultimately in her position she can work with veterans to complete any paperwork, documents or applications needed for them to receive aid.
“I just want to connect veterans with the benefits they are due,” Gardner said. “We (Avery County) offer a lot, we’re a wonderful place.”
Gardner noted that less than one percent of citizens in the United States are veterans and that they have chosen to make an incredible sacrifice. Looking forward, Gardner hopes to continue learning more about how to best provide services to the veterans of Avery County and to connect more with the local community and encourage others to support veterans.
