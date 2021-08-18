LIMESTONE COVE, Tenn. — An Avery County teenager lost her life in an automobile wreck in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Unicoi County, Tenn., in the Limestone Cove community.
Haley Jordan Calhoun, 15, of Newland passed away in a single-car incident at approximately 5:08 a.m. near the Limestone Cove Recreation Area on Hwy. 107, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
According to the report narrative from THP, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, occupied in the passenger seat by Calhoun and being driven by Damian Fuller, 18, of Jonas Ridge, failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and left the right side of the highway. The vehicle then struck a tree head on with no evidence of the application of brakes prior to the collision.
Following the incident, Fuller was transported to a local area medical facility, where he was treated for injuries. According to the THP report, Calhoun was wearing a seat belt, while Fuller was not wearing a seatbelt.
Calhoun, a student at Avery County High School, is survived by her parents, Mike and Suzanne Calhoun of the home; brothers, Ethan Calhoun, Jonathan (Sarah) Calhoun, Nathan (Marrisa) Calhoun; nephew, Jace Calhoun; nieces, Rosie, Aspen and Chloee Calhoun; and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Preacher Wesley Duncan officiating.
The investigation by THP into the incident is ongoing.
