NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a August 6 release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
According to the release, ACSO filed a missing person report on July 30 for Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls. Keene's last contact with family was June 14. Detectives found the home secured and Keene's vehicle, a 2000 Lincoln Town Car, was missing from the residence. Keene and her vehicle were entered into the state database in an attempt to locate Keene or her vehicle.
On August 2, officers with Cherokee Police Department contacted ACSO to report that Keene's vehicle had been located abandoned on Blue Wing Road in Cherokee, and that a search of the vehicle indicated that the car was locked and the keys for the vehicle were located under the driver's seat, according to the release.
The located vehicle led ACSO detectives to obtain a search warrant for Keene's home, and with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its crime scene team, a search of the home was conducted which uncovered human remains entombed in concrete in the basement of the home. An autopsy was performed on the human remains that were located, and it was determined through dental records that the remains were that of Keene. The autopsy also concluded that the cause of death was a homicide, and that Keene did not die of natural causes, according to the release.
A person of interest has been established in connection with this homicide, and the Avery Sheriff’s Office and NC SBI are searching for Elizabeth Freeman, who may also be going by the name Elizabeth Carserino, of South Carolina. Freeman was hired by the family to be the live-in caretaker of Keene. Freeman is 53 years old, is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs., with shoulder-length sandy blond hair.
Freeman is currently wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft and identity theft, and is sought by ACSO for questioning. ACSO believes Freeman may be in Dorchester County, S.C., or the Cummings Ga., area, as she has family in both of those areas.
To report any information on this case, contact Detective Tim Austin with Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-2071.
