NEWLAND — Avery County Schools announced on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9, that all county schools in the system will be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester, December 10 through December 18.
"Avery County continues to see an increase in active cases in our community. Local numbers show there was increased exposure and a spike in positive cases after the Thanksgiving holiday," the release from ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman stated. "Based on these indicators and at the recommendation of the Avery County Health Department, Avery County Schools will transition to remote learning beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, through December 18th. Individual schools will be reaching out regarding exam schedules and the beginning of our 3rd nine weeks/2nd semester."
Avery County Schools will be closed for students from Monday, Dec. 21, through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for the Christmas holiday. All students will return to in-class instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
"All schools have been and will continue to be deep cleaned throughout the holiday break. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system," Brigman added.
