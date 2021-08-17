AVERY COUNTY— Backpacks in tow, Avery County elementary and middle schoolers returned to classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman noted that the first day of school across the county on Monday, Aug. 16, was a successful one.
“By our assessment, our first day yielded very positive results. We’ve had a great start of the school year.” Brigman said. “I saw a large number of kids with face covers on, so they’re making that choice and following our recommendations. The kids are in classes, teaching and learning are occurring, and we’re excited to have the school year under way.”
Avery County High School has its orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and begins school Wednesday, Aug. 18, Brigman said.
“The kids are extremely excited to be back,” Brigman said, “I think everyone’s been anxiously awaiting this day.”
The students have much to look forward to, according to Brigman, including the first Friday night football game in a long time on August 20.
A total of 1,949 students are enrolled in Avery County Schools for the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re seeing an uptick in enrollment, which is good,” Brigman added, saying that schools are continuing to maintain the highest level of safety protocols in regard to COVID-19, including the deep cleaning of the buildings and restricting visitors from entering the building without an appointment, and requiring that those visitors must have on a facemask.
Ultimately, Brigman shared gratitude to the community for their partnership in making the coming school year as successful and rewarding as possible.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation for all the parents and guardians, community members and our employees who dedicated a lot of time and planning toward getting the school year under way,” Brigman said.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.