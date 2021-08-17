AVERY COUNTY - Avery County Schools announced on Tuesday evening, August 17, that schools will be closed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Fred, which blew through the High Country during the day Tuesday and overnight.
“Due to the severe storm and bridges and numerous roadways currently covered by water, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an optional teacher work day Wednesday, Aug. 18,” the district posted via social media Tuesday evening. ”We are also experiencing numerous power outages across the county with trees down and several roadways blocked.”
According to ACS, 11- and 12-month employees may report on a delayed schedule on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Tropical Storm Fred brought rain and gusty winds across Avery County, overspilling many stream banks and littering many roads with leaves, branches and debris. Several trees fell across roads during Tuesday afternoon and evening, prompting emergency personnel to clear roadways.
Avery County is subject to several weather watches during the overnight hours Tuesday evening, including a tornado watch until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and a flash flood watch in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.