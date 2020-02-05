NEWLAND — Avery County Schools announces its participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. This is a supper feeding that is available through the school system during after school programs at the following locations: Williams YMCA, Crossnore Elementary and Newland Elementary School. Interested parties can find the menus posted on the Avery County Schools web page for Child Nutrition.
Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Children who are TANF recipients or who are members of SNAP or FDPIR households or are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the state or local agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online by clicking to www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail to: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442; or email at program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
For additional information, contact Tammy Woodie, Director of Child Nutrition for Avery County Schools, at (828) 733-6006, ext. 1514.
