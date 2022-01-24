NEWLAND — Over the course of the past two years, the notion of a shortage has become in some situations part of common nomenclature. Whether it was the much-heralded, publicized and perceived shortages of products such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortly after the onset of the pandemic to the current-day concerns over supply chain shortages affecting various walks of life, a number of organizations have been forced to creatively navigate the uncertain waters of filling needs or simply rethink its need-meeting strategy altogether when it comes to the challenge or greater demand than supply.
Avery County Schools has negotiated the choppy waters of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic as every other person or organization has had to endure, while it and districts statewide continue to face ongoing shortfalls that present far-reaching effects when it comes to providing educational services for the area’s children.
Specifically, the need for bus driver staffing and additional substitute teachers in ACS and many of the 100-plus school districts in North Carolina has been prevalent since before COVID-19, but the pandemic has only served to magnify the issue, according to ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
“It’s definitely affecting Avery County Schools,” Brigman said. “We anticipated a labor shortage just because of all the retirements and the upcoming baby boomers retiring, so the past several years educational leaders, including myself, and boards of education have anticipated this reduction in labor force. But what’s compounded the matter has been the COVID issues, and having people decide to retire sooner than anticipated and not work the full 30 years-plus. It’s been the perfect storm for us in public schools, and Avery County is not exempt. We’re facing a shortage for staffing in various areas, especially in our special certification areas like Special Education, Speech Pathology, counseling, mental health experts.”
The shortage is significant enough at a state level that earlier this month, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina state employees can use their paid volunteer time to serve as substitute teachers, bus drivers or cafeteria workers in a move to help to alleviate the dearth of workers being felt across the Tar Heel State. The policy is effective through February 15.
“This policy will encourage state employees to lend a helping hand to our students at a time of severe staffing challenges for our public schools,” Cooper said in a Jan. 12 press release.
Under the plan, employees could use paid leave to serve as substitute staff in schools and keep the money they earn as substitutes. State employees can use their 24 hours of community service leave to receive training to be a substitute teacher, substitute teacher’s assistant, or other substitute staff at a school or school district. The state allows full-time state employees 24 hours of paid community service leave each calendar year.
In addition to ACS, other districts have reported significant strain on its resources to cover the needed personnel for teaching classes and driving buses. In Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, for example, bus routes earlier this month were operating with 15- to 30-minute delays on average, NC School Boards Association Executive Director Leanne Winner stated in one report. Routes were having to be combined or doubled-up on to deal with driver absences, and additional district employees with commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) were pitching in to help students get to school.
A similar practice has been occurring locally as ACS works to maintain that children are able to receive transportation to and from school, as well as receive adequate instruction in the classroom as COVID-19 numbers and its Omicron variant continues to break records in North Carolina in daily totals for infections, with illness hitting those who are unvaccinated particularly hard. Brigman noted that with regard to the bus driver shortage, the scarcity of drivers has been a situation dealt with by the district since the onset of the school year last summer.
“We’ve had to take some buses offline and consolidate routes at two of our schools. We’re continuing to look at more efficient ways to reduce the strain,” Brigman explained. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our parents who may be having to adjust arrival and departure times because of the shortage.”
In terms of attempting to minimize the effects of the lack of drivers, the Avery County Board of Education recently took action to offer greater incentive to enter the field, including enacting pay raises during a January 11 meeting.
“What we’ve tried to do to help mitigate (the issue) is to address pay variations and try to close some pay gaps in relation to other systems of our size,” Brigman said. “The board unanimously approved an increase in the hourly rate for our bus drivers. They start off at $17 an hour from the previous starting rate of $12.17, so they really helped out to try to attract some quality bus drivers. It takes a lot to get your CDL license, to go through training and maintain that bus driver’s license. It’s a big personal investment for our bus drivers. It was a budget discussion that we had with our board and they approved the rate, as we just couldn’t compete and were losing drivers to local businesses, fast food restaurants and other businesses who were beating us in terms of hourly wage. We had to do something to be competitive.”
The hunt for adequate numbers of substitute teachers continues as a challenge for not only Avery County but school districts at large nationwide. According to a national EdWeek Research Center survey published last October, more than 75 percent of school principals and district leaders surveyed said they were having trouble finding enough substitutes to cover teacher absences during the school year. In addition, the survey conveyed that more administrators reported challenges hiring substitutes than any other school position, including bus drivers, paraprofessionals, full-time teachers and custodians.
To increase the attractiveness of the position of substitute teaching, the Avery Board of Education also raise the pay scale for that position to increase its competitiveness in the field with other districts and positions.
“We’ve committed to adjust substitute teacher pay with two levels instead of four,” Brigman noted. “The rate was increased to $100 per day for non-licensed teachers, and $130 per day for licensed teachers. We’ve tried to invest a bit in these positions that we struggle to fill to try to make it a little more attractive, and we’re continuing to review those areas where we’re finding shortages occurring frequently.”
According to Brigman, ACS experienced its greatest need for substitute teachers just prior to the recent winter storm that blanketed the area, as the district dealt with increased COVID-positive case totals within the system that strained the system’s resources to cover classes.
“We had a shortage of substitutes just prior to that winter storm, that was probably our pinnacle, just before that blizzard,” Brigman said. “We had substitutes in just about every school. We’re hoping that those case numbers have drastically gone down since the snowstorm shut us down.”
Although the need is evident, Brigman explained that the process is still crucial to find the right individuals to fill the roles available in a way that will most positively impact all who are part of the process.
“There’s a three-prong approach to this. No. 1 is finding candidates to apply for these jobs. We’re seeing a decrease in the number of applicants to fill these positions,” Brigman explained. “The second piece of that is the real estate market. When we have quality candidates and they research the real estate market and see there’s a limited housing market which is a challenge here in the mountains, that creates a hardship. The third thing is getting quality, certified people applying for the positions. It’s difficult to get quality and both certified and non-certified people to apply and be willing to come to work.”
ACS offers bus driver training courses through the state in-house, even having neighboring districts come to Avery County to take advantage of training opportunities if it isn’t offered in that district. The district also offers in-house training for substitute teaching.
For more information on employment opportunities and requirements, contact the human resources department with Avery County Schools by calling (828) 733-6006 or click to www.averyschools.net.
