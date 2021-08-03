AVERY— From preventing tragic violence to addressing vaping in schools, Avery County’s school resource officers receive continuous training to be up to date on the methods and means of protecting and promoting students in the county’s schools. This year, SROs Tim Winters and Luis Sanchez attended the annual North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers 2021 Conference in Wilmington.
Winters stated that he has been attending this conference for many years, but that each year there are new topics and issues to learn about. One of the most important sessions he attended this year, Winters said, was with the Chief of Police who handled the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
“He gave us a four-hour class on things that happened in that shooting, on that active violence,” Winters said. “There’s a lot of things to look at, precautions to take, what not to do and what to do. He actually explained that his department just had mutual aid enrolled, once they were called they were the ones who went into the school to stop the violence. Even if you’re by yourself, especially as SROs, you are trained to go in.”
In response to the conferences Winters, other SROs and emergency management personnel from Avery County have attended, Winters said school policy has changed.
“We’ve changed stuff over the years to get the medical attention into the schools quicker than it used to be,” Winters explained, adding that a group of medics in Avery County have volunteered and trained to be a group to enter the school in the event of active violence. This way, Winters said, students, faculty and other individuals inside the school may be triaged while law enforcement controls the violence.
Many of the sessions, according to Winters, highlighted violence prevention. Winters attended courses that focused on topics such as autism spectrum disorders, understanding the brain and bias, and enhancing school safety using a threat assessment model.
“We try to avoid triggers, we try to keep them calm. We learn about what we should do to help them, whether it’s stay back or talk to them, whatever the situation would need to help de-escalate that student,” Winters said of dealing with students with autism spectrum disorders. “The (exceptional children) teachers in Avery are exceptional,” noting the teachers are important to helping students on the spectrum and keeping them safe.
“It’s like a lot of the critical incident training, dealing with students that may be irate, mad, and try to de-escalate them and keep anything from happening. Actually, we will help the administrators on that part,” Winters said.
Working with administrators such as counselors and principals, Winters said the SROs’ job is to help the students using all the resources accessible to them.
“An SRO’s job is to help the student. Period. And that’s what we’re there for, that’s our main concern, helping the students and doing what they need in any way that we can,” Winters noted, even if that includes taking sick students home or picking students up.
“We will do everything and anything the schools need to support our kids,” he said.
