All 100 North Carolina counties will receive opioid settlement monies according to an announcement from the NC Department of Justice. The total funding for North Carolina equals approximately $750 million.
RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced in a press release on June 2 that all 100 North Carolina counties and 17 municipalities began receiving their first payments from a $26 billion national opioid settlement.
The settlement is from three of the nation’s major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson, according to the press release. North Carolina is getting $750 million in total funding from the settlement, where eighty-five percent of those funds will go to local governments and fifteen percent will be allocated to the state over the next 18 years.
The amount of money each county or municipality received was determined by a three-part formula that was derived from a national allocation model developed by experts, Nazneen Ahmed, press secretary for the North Carolina Department of Justice, wrote in an email. The model places equal emphasis on each part of the formula. First, the number of people with opioid use disorder in each county was divided by the number of people nationwide with opioid use disorder, and that number was turned into a percentage and assigned to each county. Then, each county’s percentage of overdose deaths nationwide was determined. Finally, each county was assigned a percentage of national opioid shipments from 2006 to 2016 that produced a negative outcome, and the funds were distributed to reflect these percentages, Ahmed said.
Municipalities that either filed suit against the defendants, had a population of 75,000 or more in 2019 or both were eligible to receive direct payments from the settlement, said Ahmed. Raleigh, Cary and Gastonia directed their municipal payments to their respective counties.
North Carolina has compiled a list of resources to help local governments determine how to use the settlement funds. The North Carolina Memorandum of Agreement, created by Stein and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, sets guidelines for how counties and municipalities use the funds and requires them to report that usage, according to the Community Opioid Resources Engine for North Carolina.
Avery County’s drug crisis roundtable is scheduled to meet on June 20 to discuss how to use the funds, said County Manager Phillip Barrier. The commissioners will ultimately vote on the decision, but everyone involved plans to work together as a team to do what’s best for the county, he said.
“We want the greatest impact that we feel possible for the citizens, for the county that we love,” Barrier added.
