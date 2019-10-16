NEWLAND — Martha Guy, longtime president of Avery County Bank, passed away on Oct. 12 at her home. She was 97.
Guy had a career spanning more than 60 years at the bank that was founded by her father in 1913 in downtown Newland, which is now First Citizens Bank in Newland. She was also a member of the bank’s board of directors for a number of years.
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said his first checking account was opened at Avery County Bank.
“She was always great to my family,” Barrier said.
Guy was known for her dedication to other charitable causes. She invested her time in Crossnore School and Children’s Home, the local hospitals, the Williams YMCA and was a trustee of the Morrison Charitable Trust, which supported Cannon Memorial Hospital and Avery Morrison Library.
The Appalachian Regional HealthCare Foundation awarded Guy with the Pinnacle Society Lifetime Achievement Award, and she was awarded with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2017.
Guy contributed to her alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who, in recognition of her philanthropy named the first floor of its Carolina Physical Science Complex the Martha Guy Laboratories in her honor in 2004.
Guy was also the founder and namesake of the Martha Guy Summer Institute at Appalachian State University, a summer program for high school students interested in pursuing business.
Martha Guy Summer Institute Program Director Barbara Rule said her relationship with Guy started out professional, but she became more of a friend.
“I was actually just trying to get out to see her again, and didn’t quite get there,” Rule said.
Guy gave more than money to the program. She was actively involved and appeared at all but two of the luncheons held at the program for the past 16 years.
“She is just an awesome woman to have accomplished what she did in the time in history that she did it, but I also was so impressed with her compassion and her philanthropy,” Rule said.
Rule recounted an instance of Guy’s significance to the area while visiting Grandfather Mountain with a water bottle branded for the institute. A worker noticed the bottle and asked her, “Oh, our Martha Guy?”
“She really was Avery County and supported Avery County and the Newland area,” Rule said.
John Blackburn worked for Guy at Avery County Bank for six years from 1977 to 1983 before becoming General Manager and President of Linville Resorts.
“She and I continued to work on lots and lots of projects together,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn and Guy were involved with a number of the same projects, including Cannon Memorial Hospital, the YMCA and Crossnore School.
“I called on her many times both for advice and for contributions for a lot of the local charities,” Blackburn said. “We remained very close friends. I knew her most of my life. She was Presbyterian and so was I, so we would see each other when I was a little boy and she would come to church.”
Blackburn said Guy pushed him along professionally and also showed him what it meant to give back to the community. He saw how much she enjoyed what she did despite the tough times that can fall on public servants.
Another quality that stuck out about Guy to Blackburn was her wit.
“You just never knew when it was going to show up,” Blackburn added.
When Blackburn would come to Guy looking for contributions to local causes, she would ask how many people would be helped and why she should be involved.
“If I had a good answer, then she was always right there standing tall,” Blackburn said.
A celebration of Guy’s life was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Newland Presbyterian Church. Following the service, the family received friends in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Guy’s honor to Newland Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.