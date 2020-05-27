NEWLAND — President Franklin D. Roosevelt was quoted to have said, “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”
Avery County residents took time on an overcast and breezy Memorial Day afternoon at Newland Town Square to pause and remember with purpose those who fought and died to preserve the freedoms our communities enjoy.
Following an introduction by WECR’s Phillip Greene, an opening prayer, and a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Avery High School’s Tara Andrews, VFW Pat Ray Post 4286 Commander Kevin Holden thanked those in attendance and noted the role VFW has played in serving local veterans.
“We gather here as we do every Memorial Day, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the memory of those that have passed on,” Holden said in remarks to the gathering near the gazebo in the Square.
Holden informed the crowd that the Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 is celebrating its 75th year of existence, as 59 veterans of World War II returned to Avery County and applied for a charter in August 1945.
“Seventy-five years later, this post still provides comradeship, support for all veterans, we provide military honors at veterans’ funerals, we decorate our veterans’ graves with over 800 flags every Memorial Day, and we decorated the town of Newland with the beautiful American flags that you see,” Holden added.
Holden introduced the keynote speaker of the ceremony, Sgt. Major Jason Coleman, military veteran and instructor of the JROTC program at Avery County High School. Coleman is a graduate of Western Carolina University and National Defense University, and served with United States Army Special Operations Command and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Coleman reminded listeners of those who called Avery County home and paid the highest price in service to our country, displaying emotion as he read the names of each fallen soldier beginning with the first World War through World War II, the Korean Conflict and those who lost their lives in Vietnam, while also noting the comrades he personally served with in his career who have passed away.
“Men from Avery County died in the Battle of the Bulge, the Battle of Luzon, the Battle of Anzio, in the waters off of Guam, and in the air over the Philippine Sea,” Coleman said. “An Avery County serviceman was lost on a bombing mission to Blackmar, Germany. An Avery County serviceman went missing while returning from a mission to bomb a Japanese task force and crashed in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. These are just a few of the stories of servicemen from here in Avery County.”
Coleman noted the various cemeteries around the world where Avery County soldiers are interred or recognized on monuments in places that include Manila, France and Hawaii.
“Avery County has a military history and lineage that is worthy of celebration,” Coleman explained. “Today is not about celebration, but is a day of remembrance. For those who trained and fought alongside these great heroes, you may have many memorial days. February 8, July 21, October 3, November 18, and December 4 are just a few of the days that I’ll never be able to forget. For you, it may be the day you received a telegram, or the day an Army chaplain drove up your driveway, or the day you read an obituary in the newspaper or attended a funeral. Take the time to remember that day, to honor them today.”
Coleman’s remarks were followed by the laying of wreaths at the Avery County Veterans Memorial by VFW Pat Ray Post representative Bill Dean and Disabled American Veterans representative Zeb White. The wreath laying was accompanied by a moment of silence, a military gun salute by the VFW Honor Guard and the playing of “Taps” by Jeff Pollard.
The Avery High School JROTC also participated in the program, posting and retrieving the United States and North Carolina flags to start and end the ceremony, respectively.
