NEWLAND — The 2022 Avery A&H Fair, which took place from September 7 to 10, went very well despite uncooperative weather on Saturday.
Friday night had a record-breaking attendance, with 2,500 people visiting in one day, said Jerry Moody, Avery County Cooperative Extension Director. The outdoor activities had to stop early on Saturday due to the rain, but a couple hundred people still attended the livestock shows and concerts that day, he said. The rides closed because the standing water was a growing safety concern, said Crissy Kasper, who was in charge of entertainment this year.
“It was a community effort to move everything inside,” Kasper said. “People helped us carry stuff in and set up chairs, and we even had to find a sound guy last minute, but we had a lot of wonderful people helping us.”
Despite that setback, attendance at this year’s fair was only slightly lower than that of last year’s fair, Moody said.
“All in all, it was pretty good, even with losing one day,” he said.
Kasper brought back the talent show this year, which proved to be a hit with the crowd, she said. Tasha Dellinger won the overall Best of Show award for the talent show and performed Saturday afternoon before Distant Gold and Preston Benfield Band.
“We had a great turnout for the talent show, and there was a lot of really phenomenal talent there,” Kasper said. “It was better than we could have hoped for, especially with this being the first time we’ve done it in years.”
The entertainment and animal shows went really well this year, Moody said, and opposed to past years, there were more vendors and exhibits as well. Artistic and agricultural vendors set up each day within the Avery Community Center to meet patrons or sell their goods. Crafts, flowers, vegetables, canned produce and more that were entered in competitions at the fair sat on the tables within the center of the community building for patrons to browse as well.
Kella Clark was chosen to be the 2022 Avery County A&H Fair Queen. Clark signed a year-long contract to be the “face of the fair,” Kasper said, and her first appearance will be next week at the Avery County High School Homecoming Parade. However, Clark stepped into her role as queen as soon as she was crowned, Kasper said. She helped hand out trophies during the talent show and made an appearance at the fair each night.
The fair wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers, fair board members, EMS workers, sheriff’s officers and vendors, Moody said. The county also lends a lot of support to the fair, he said.
“We appreciate all of them,” he said. “This is all done by volunteers, so no one’s getting paid for this work.”
The Avery A&H Fair will also be hosting a haunted trail at Heritage Park on October 14 and 15. Proceeds from that, as well as the horse pull, support the fair and fund the agricultural scholarship they plan to give out each year.
