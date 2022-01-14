AVERY — A winter storm bringing 10 to 12 inches of snow is headed toward Avery County this weekend, and emergency services throughout the High Country are urging citizens to stay off the roads as much as possible until the roads are cleared.
Avery County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Buchanan said that Avery County EMS is calling in extra employees to make sure that the county is prepared for the storm.
“I always welcome snow more than I do ice,” Buchanan said. Ice weighs down power lines and can cause outages, but the storm, according to Buchanan, anticipates that the storm will be a primarily snow event in the area.
While the storm will be more snow than ice, road clearing will still take a substantial amount of time given the storm severity. Buchanan said that his department is recommending drivers to stay off the roads.
Although it won’t be opened unless necessary, Buchanan said a warming center will be set up at the Agricultural Extension Office in Newland in case power goes out and residents need a place to stay warm during the storm. He also said that Avery County EMS sent out a message to alert residents who for medical reasons use oxygen that they need to contact their providers and make sure they have extra tanks and medical supplies headed into the storm.
Should anybody need emergency services like an ambulance, Buchanan said they can call 911. Emergency services may not respond as quickly as usual, “because we do have to triage and prioritize calls in these times,” he said.
To receive updates about power outages, inclement weather or other emergency communications, Buchanan said Avery residents can sign up for the Hyper-Reach program, a communications service.
According to Buchanan, people can use their cell phones and the service is already automatic for landlines.
Avery County’s police, fire departments, emergency management and other agencies are coordinating with regional and state agencies, like the North Carolina Department of Transportation, to prepare for the storm, keep in contact and ensure that proper services are available during the storm, Buchanan said.
To sign up for the Hyper-Reach communications, visit bit.ly/3Fskr07.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.