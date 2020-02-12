For many years, the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center has provided Avery County residents with heirlooms apple trees to replenish the upcoming generation with apple trees grown by their ancestors. In this article, I will be focusing on two heirloom varieties that the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center Plant Sale has not offered in several years. The varieties are as follows:
Yellow Bellflower
The Yellow Bellflower is a medium to very large, pale-yellow apple with a vigorously spreading growth habit. It was considered an old variety from the early 19th century, where it originated, in New Jersey. It has an oblong conic shape and is an excellent culinary variety. The Yellow Bellflower has a delicate lemon-yellow skin color with conspicuous white or russet dots. It is blushed red or red-orange on the sun-exposed side. The cream-colored flesh is crisp and tender with a sweet complex flavor. It is juicy and aromatic. A favorite that is considered a high-quality pie and sauce making apple. Its flavor improves in storage thus making it ideal for use as a dessert fruit. An additional quality is that the Yellow Bellflower is an excellent cider variety, because it contains 13% sugar. The Yellow Bellflower would make a great addition to anyone’s home orchard.
Northern Spy
The Northern Spy is a superb apple of northern heritage which attains its greatest potential as a mountain grown apple. It is a large, roundish fruit with smooth, thin, dark red skin. The clean, white flesh is fine-grained, tender, crisp and juicy. It is a great fresh picked fruit with a spicy, aromatic flavor. When grown in warmer areas, it lacks the crispness and flavor of fruit grown in cooler regions. The Northern Spy blooms quite late helping avoid frost injury, providing more dependable fruiting. The apple originated about 1800 in East Bloomfield, N.Y. and soon became popular throughout the United States. Its fruit is a good keeper and an excellent sauce apple when cooked. The Northern Spy would be a welcome addition to the home orchard.
For additional information on heirloom apple varieties or available plants in the Avery County Cooperative Extension Plant Sale, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent – North Carolina A&T State University Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
