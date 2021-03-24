Team-A from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk participated in the Avery County Clean Sweep on March 20. Pictured from left are Ann Swinkola, Doug Owen and Brenda Lyerly. They concentrated their roadside trash cleanup efforts on Hickory Nut Gap Road.
Community volunteers (left to right) Chris Zimmer, Jesse Pope and Ann Swinkola were at the Avery County Clean Sweep Command Center in Banner Elk early in the morning on Saturday, March 20. The weather was as bright as the spirits to begin roadside cleanup of trash hidden by the winter snows.
Avery residents Dianne and Joe Schoenbachler, 63, assisted the cleanup effort, collecting 69 bags trash on a 1.5-mile stretch of Big Plumtree Creek Road from 19E to Waterfall Bridge. 'We have a litter crisis!' Dianne said. 'My husband emptied and re-bagged this to illustrate the magnitude of the problem.'
Avery County Clean Sweep volunteers recovered many peculiar items during the community wide trash pickup day on Saturday, March 20, including an abandoned suitcase that was found by the roadside.
Photo courtesy Michelle Tait
Avery County Sheriff’s Office Explorers cadets pick up trash by a roadway on Saturday, March 20.
Photo submitted
Avery County Sheriff's Office Deputy Luis Sanchez collects trash by a roadway on Saturday, March 20.
Photo submitted
Grandfather Mountain Executive Director Jesse Pope poses next to the pile of trash at the Banner Elk collection site toward the end of the day on March 20.
Photo submitted
An early morning photo of several bottles lining the roadway off of Hwy. 181 near Linville.
Photo submitted
Avery County Clean Sweep volunteers with Newland Presbyterian Church pick up trash off of Hickory Nut Gap Road. Pictured from left are Ina Winters, James Winters and Dale Sleight.
Photo by Luke Barber
Chip Gramer loads trash into his pickup truck during the Avery County Clean Sweep on Saturday, March 20.
Photo by Luke Barber
Kay Brewer waves to the camera while picking up litter off of Hickory Nut Gap Road on Saturday, March 20.
Photo by Luke Barber
Avery County Clean Sweep volunteers from Banner Elk Presbyterian Church were also out on Hickory Nut Gap Road picking up litter. Pictured above are Bill Seitz and Ray and Jane McKinney.
Photo by Luke Barber
Michelle Tait (left), Jesse Pope (center) and Lee Buchanan were holding down the Banner Elk command center during the Avery County Clean Sweep on Saturday, March 20.
Photo by Luke Barber
Steve and Nancy Simmons filled up the back of their Mini Cooper with collected garbage during the Avery County Clean Sweep. They even found a lush, abandoned Fraser Fir Christmas tree in the process.
Photo by Luke Barber
Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan helps unload trash collected by David and Susan Staton, Jo-Ann and Tom McMurray and LouAnn and Robin Morehouse.
Photo by Luke Barber
Photo courtesy of Jim Swinkola
Photo courtesy of Jim Swinkola
Avery County Clean Sweep movers and shakers Lee Buchanan (left) and Jesse Pope admire the morning results of the March 20 roadside litter pickup efforts in Banner Elk.
Photo courtesy of Jim Swinkola
Community volunteers collect litter during the Avery County Clean Sweep on Saturday, March 20.
Photo submitted
