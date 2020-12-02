NEWLAND — The Avery County community building, located at Heritage Park adjacent to the cooperative extension office, will be opening soon, as county officials expect the finishing touches on the communal space to be completed by the end of the week.
The project’s finish comes eight months after GARANCO Inc. was awarded the build the space back in March, which was constructed as an add-on to the Avery County Agriculture Extension Office.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners allocated a total of $1,550,000 to the project’s fund balance when the bid to the construction company was awarded. The county also partnered with Boomerang Design and Mountain Heritage Systems, an audio equipment installation company.
County Ag Extension Director Jerry Moody says the county will possibly hold a virtual ceremony to commemorate the occasion.
“We’ve gotten a temporary certificate of occupancy, and we’re finishing up a few odds and ends, things like that. But by the end of the week we should be completed,” Moody said.
Final touches to the building include finishing up installation of the sound system, completing work on the HVAC system, as well as a few light fixtures that need to be replaced.
The Ag Extension already has several big events planned for the space, which can host between 200 to 280 people and boasts an indoor and outdoor stage. The community building’s first big event will be the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association’s annual meeting, which will take place in January. Approximately 30 events are scheduled so far, including general meetings and Ag Extension business.
“If everything goes well, we’ll have them, but if Covid keeps taking off, we won’t. So hopefully we will be able to continue. It’s kind of a bad time to have an opening, but we hope to use it as much as we possibly can,” Moody said.
The space will also be able to be used by community members and is available for birthday parties, weddings and other events. Currently, the county is working on the paperwork to differentiate between commercial and non-commercial events.
“Hopefully, it will be set up so that everyone who wants to use it will be able to use it,” Moody said.
All things considered, the construction of the building went efficiently. The county originally planned for the building to be opened by the end of August in time for the annual county fair, but the fair was canceled due to the pandemic and a virtual event was held in its place. Additionally, the county experienced a 30-day delay after the initial construction began, but the building will soon be available for use among county departments and the public at large.
“We’re real pleased with the contractors. They’ve done a great job for us, and hopefully this facility will be well used by everyone in the county,” Moody said.
