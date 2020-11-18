BANNER ELK — Executive Director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce Melynda Pepple released the chamber’s annual report in a video message, in which Pepple reported that the organization had a surprisingly good year despite expecting financial hardship.
Twenty leaders signed up for the 2020 class of Leadership Avery, and the program will soon have more than 200 graduates.
“Leadership Avery is a great way to learn about your community and to establish long-lasting friendships,” Pepple said. “Since Covid hit right when we got started with the class, we moved everybody to 2021, and they were happy to do so. But don’t worry, we still have room in the class.”
Despite facing challenges due to the pandemic, the chamber was able to safely pull off four successful events, including three art festivals at Sugar Mountain Resort and the Avery Chamber Golf Classic fundraiser in October.
“The shoppers were so happy to be able to get out, and they were buying. The vendors were very happy with their success,” Pepple said. “And thank you Mountain Glen. A cold front came in, and we played in 45 degree weather. But it was fun, and we had a great day.”
According to Pepple, from January to October the events brought in $46,000 to the chamber, which was $20,000 below budget. However, the chamber’s advertising income was $8,000 over budget.
“Even while the economy was shut down for a while, the chamber was able to remain stable with its membership. We actually opened 29 new members this year, and our retention rate has been the best it ever has been at 94 percent,” Pepple said.
Due to the Woolly Worm Festival being canceled, the chamber is unable to meet its budget demands for its operating costs. Since the chamber is unable to operate on membership fees alone, Pepple said the chamber is looking forward to the events it has scheduled for next year, which already includes two art festivals.
Expenses from January to October was $17,000 below budget, which leaves the chamber at a $6,000 loss compared to a budgeted, or expected, $12,000 loss. Additionally, the chamber was able to receive a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan of $24,000 through the CARES Act.
“So with all this said, it looks like the chamber will end 2020 better than expected. So I’m happy about that,” Pepple said. “This year we’ve reflected on how important it is to care for one and another and to be proud of our home, and I have been proud of where I’m from. I’ve been proud of our health department and our commissioners and our county manager, their office and our officials who tried to keep things in order this year. We look forward to working with you, and we thank you for trusting us to share your information.”
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce can be contacted by calling (828) 898-5606 or by clicking to averycounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.