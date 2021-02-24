AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 courtesy of the Appalachian Regional Commission to complete the second phase of the Avery County Broadband Expansion Program, which intends to extend broadband internet service to residents and businesses in underserved parts of the county.
“Expanding broadband has been an utmost priority for our county,” Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melynda Pepple said.
The chamber will be receiving proposals from potential, qualified partners until April 1, and a contract is expected to be awarded by July 1. The partners would be required to provide a minimum of $100,000 to match the $97,000 in funds provided by the ARC, along with the ability to complete additional requirements, such as designing a cost-effective network, among other stipulations.
In preparation for these kinds of projects, the High Country Council of Governments conducted a survey in 2015 to identify areas in the county in which residents reported inadequate broadband services. These areas include the southernmost parts of the county, such as the southern half of Highway 19E that runs from Frank to Ingalls, the easternmost part of the county that stretches from Linville and Pineola past the unincorporated communities of Roseboro and Gragg, as well as the northern side of Elk Park and the western side of Newland.
In 2018, the Avery Chamber received a similar grant from the ARC, which also in the amount of $100,000, that was awarded to LightLeap, an internet service provider based out of Hickory, in order to expand broadband throughout the Linville Falls community. According to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, the company completed a “tower to tower” connection as part of the project, which brought broadband to places such as Linville Falls Winery and Turkey Perch.
“Hopefully (LightLeap) will submit to expand that, or Country Cable, maybe they’ll come from Mayland Community College and come up 19E maybe. I know Skyline/Skybest has got the school project completed now, so maybe they’ll be able to build off of that. I’m just speculating,” Barrier said. “I’ve asked Charter if they could expand a mile a year. That would be better than nothing.”
Barrier said that the aforementioned areas must be considered by the applicants in their applications for the project. Barrier also expressed the need for internet around Riverside Elementary School at Ingalls, since Charter Communications’ cables end around the Roaring Creek area.
“All of the other schools are in an area that’s not underserved,” Barrier said.
Meanwhile, the county government is waiting to receive an update related to its application for the Community Development Block Grant, which was submitted at the end of last year and could provide $900,000 to expand broadband in the county. However, Barrier said that he does not expect the county to be awarded the grant and should receive a final word about the proposal sometime in March.
To view the full criteria for the ARC Broadband Project, click to averycountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.