AVERY COUNTY— The Avery County Board of Education decided at their Aug. 31 meeting to have all K-12 teachers wear masks and to install plexiglass dividers for teachers in close contact with students starting on Thursday, Sept. 2. According to Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, the most frequent use of plexiglass will most likely be at the middle and elementary school levels.
Diane Creek, MSW, director of the Toe River Health District, said that the health department continues to recommend universal mask wearing in schools and that the board of education’s decision will not decrease the number of quarantined students.
“If people want their kids to stay in school, then the kids need to wear masks so they do not need to be quarantined when there is a student positive for COVID-19 in their classroom,” Creek said. Creek explained that after learning from the last school year, the CDC is not recommending plexiglass nor screening kids in the morning. “It’s not that you can’t take these precautions,” Creek said, “but they are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
“I don’t like wearing a mask, no one does. But it's what we need to do,” Creek added.
The decision in favor of teachers wearing masks and implementing plexiglass was not unanimous. Board members Ruth Shirley and Jane Bumgarner voted against the resolution, while Kathey Aldridge and Patricia Edwards voted in favor. The tie was broken by chairman John Greene who voted in favor of the resolution.
While multiple parents spoke in the public comments with concerns regarding masks and solutions for students with risks of health complications, the board shared its concerns over the impact of masks on students’ ability to learn and develop.
Per state regulation, the Board of Education will now re-evaluate its COVID-19 protocols each month at their board meetings. The next scheduled monthly meeting of the board will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Avery County Board of Education office, located at 775 Cranberry St in Newland.
