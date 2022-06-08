NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, May 6, with much discussion centered around the new fiscal year’s budget.
The budget reflects an overall tax rate of $0.40 per $100, which is a $.15 decrease from previous fiscal year. The total general fund budget is set at $32.4 million, which is a 3.08-percent increase from last fiscal year. The budget for general government is decreasing, while the budgets for public safety, transportation, environmental protection, economic and physical development, funding for human services, cultural and recreation and education are increasing.
Property tax revenue is projected to decrease 0.25 percent from last year, which is due to the commitment to taxpayers to keep the tax rate below revenue-neutral, according to the Avery County budget message.
The board also tentatively planned to meet at the community center on Friday, June 29, to swear-in Mike Henley as interim sheriff until the General election. If Henley wins the election, he will begin serving as the official sheriff in December, Barrier said.
Finance Officer Caleb Hogan announced that Avery County has received $65,815 as the first allotment of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Over the course of 18 years, the settlement will provide $1,713,063 to Avery County and $750 million in total across North Carolina, according to a press release from Attorney General Josh Stein.
