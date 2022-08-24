NEWLAND — Continuing to rebound from the global pandemic and difficult economic challenges and struggles, the business and nonprofit communities in Avery County have put their best foot forward to continue doing what they do best — serving the community.
The Avery Journal-Times 2022 Best of the Best awards on August 18 celebrated its fourth year of being presented, with an in-person celebration held for the first time at the Appalachian View venue in Newland.
Sponsors for the 2022 awards were Ballad Health, Stonewalls and Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
For this year’s ceremony, Avery County Building and Planning Inspector and Avery County Legend Tommy Burleson provided inspiring remarks as keynote speaker, with music provided by Todd Wright and the High Country Jazz Trio, and the event meal provided by Stone Walls. The AJT’s Henry Volk served as Master of Ceremonies.
This year, awards were given in more than 150 categories. Some categories were time-honored traditions such as Best Restaurant Service and Best Women’s Boutique, others were more recent additions — including Best Gluten-Free Restaurant and Best Acupuncture Clinic.
“The event went marvelously this year, and that’s to the credit of our sponsors: Ballad Health, Life Care Center and Stonewalls,” Henry Volk said. “We’re greatly indebted to Stonewalls for providing a delicious meal for everyone, and thank Tommy Burleson for bringing our keynote address, Mountain Vision Florist for the beautiful floral arrangements, and Todd Wright and the High Country Jazz Trio for providing live music at the venue. Appalachian View was a gracious host to our award winners, and the temperate weather allowed us to have beautiful outdoor photos of our winners.”
The efforts of local businesses didn’t go unnoticed by the community, as demonstrated by the enthusiasm of voters to show support for the Best of the Best of Avery business. The Avery Journal-Times commends each of the winners for their recognition, and remains thankful for the tireless work each of them continue to give to the area.
Businesses and winners will be featured in a special section inside the August 31 edition of The Avery Journal-Times, as well as on The AJT website at www.averyjournal.com following print publication release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.