Youth members of the Avery County Feathers and Fur 4-H Livestock Club competed in the first NC Virtual 4-H Horse Bowl on Saturday, March 13, 2021. This event included more than 100 contestants, in 26 counties. Youth members were coached by parents and Michelle South, Area Extension Agent-Livestock. Avery County 4-H is proud of all our participants.
Molly Shell placed first in the Rookie Senior Division and Chloe Oaks placed ninth in the Rookie Junior Division. Avery County placed fifth in the All-Around County High Point Division.
For additional information about the Avery County Feathers and Fur 4-H Livestock Club, or other 4-H opportunities, contact N.C. Cooperative Extension-Avery County Center at (828) 733-8270 or click to avery.ces.ncsu.edu. You can also find Avery 4-H on Facebook at Avery County 4-H Youth Development.
