AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County 4-H Saddle Club brings home regional and state honors at the 2022 West District Horse Bowl Competition and the State 4-H Horse Bowl Competition.
After weeks of diligent studying and practice sessions, members of the newly formed Avery County 4-H Saddle Club traveled to the beautiful Tryon Equine Center located in Mill Springs, NC in February to compete in a regional 4-H Horse Bowl Competition. A Horse Bowl is very much like a ‘Quiz Bowl’ that tests the participants knowledge on a wide range of topics related to horse matters, from diet, diseases, training techniques, breeds, etc.
This competition included teams from approximately 19 different counties in NC. The Avery County 4-H Saddle Club finished 2nd overall with Avery Arnold also placing second in Individual High Score. The team’s hard work paid off and qualified them to move on to compete in the State Horse Bowl Competition in Raleigh on March 12 at North Carolina State University.
The State 4-H Horse Bowl was a double-elimination event and included a total of 33 teams from across the state. After a very long and tense competition, the Avery County 4-H Saddle Club youth earned second place/Reserve Champion with Chloe Oaks taking the Individual High Score in the Junior Division.
The Avery County 4-H Saddle Club is a “branch off” of the Avery Feathers & Fur 4-H Livestock Club. Current Saddle Club members include: Annslee Arnold, Avery Arnold, (daughters of Rhonda and Danny Arnold of Elk Park), Betsy Daniels, (daughter of Jimessa and Perry Daniels of Newland), and Chloe Oaks, (daughter of Amy and Nathan Oaks of Newland).
Michelle South, Extension Agent-Livestock for Avery and Mitchell counties, is the acting coach for the team. The Avery County 4-H Saddle Club now have their sights set on the upcoming 4-H Qualifying Horse Show that will take place the end of April in Fletcher, NC.
If horses or livestock in general are your passion or you would like to learn more about local 4-H programming in Avery County, contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
About NC Cooperative Extension
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.
Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.
Find your local center at www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center.
