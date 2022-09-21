NEWLAND — Avery County Cooperative Extension hosted an educational farmland conservation meeting for both farmers and landowners on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Attendees had the opportunity to learn about ways to protect their farmland from development and ensure that it stays in farming, said Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody.
“We want to show people that there’s other options,” Moody said.
Evan Davis from the Farmland Preservation Division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Robert Andrew Branan, assistant professor of agricultural and environmental law for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, presented at the meeting. The two discussed the different types of conservation easements that farmers and landowners in North Carolina can choose from, and what qualifications or restrictions are paired with each type of easement.
Davis stated that based off of a 2020 report from the American Farmland Trust, North Carolina is the second most threatened state in the country when it comes to loss of farmland.
Charlie Brady, executive director of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, momentarily joined the conversation about conservation easements and discussed the repercussions of farmland being developed, pointing out that once something is built over farmland, there’s no getting it back.
Anyone who is interested or wants to learn more about farmland conservation options should reach out to Moody at (828) 733-8270 or stop by his office at the Avery County Cooperative Extension building.
