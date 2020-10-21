AVERY COUNTY — The board of advisors of the Avery Community Foundation recently announced $3,850 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
This year the board granted:
- $1,240 to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children for the Play & Learn program
- $840 to the North Carolina Symphony for digital music education programs for Avery County students
- $640 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils Avery County program
- $860 to WAMY Community Action, Inc. for the Avery County Community Garden
Jamey Thompson, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Avery Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Colby Martin at (828) 358-0030 or cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Avery Community Foundation
The Avery Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes, partners for donors and affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The ACF was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership—all for the benefit of Avery County.
The ACF board advises the Avery Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Avery County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Thompson, board members include: Justin Ray (secretary), Ellis Ayers, Gwen Clark, Richard Honeycutt, Priscilla Ann Johns, John Thompson and Brian Whitfield.
The Avery Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Avery Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $284 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,300 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, click to nccommunityfoundation.org.
