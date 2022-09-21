AVERY COUNTY — The Avery Community Foundation is accepting grant requests through Friday, Sept. 30, for community projects funded from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund.
This fund’s purpose is to assist in the development of character and promotion of good citizenship in and among young people in Avery County by awarding grants to organizations that work to instill the values of honesty, integrity, respect, resourcefulness, personal responsibility and duty to God and country.
The primary intended beneficiaries are units chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Avery Community Foundation will also consider qualified applications from nonprofits whose programs and services meet the fund’s criteria.
The Avery Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation that is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, ACF uses dollars from their endowment funds to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community.
Organizations interested in applying for a grant from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund should contact NCCF Program Officer Tyran Hill at (828) 722-1886 or thill@nccommunityfoundation.org to request an application packet. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988.
NCCF partners with a network of affiliates to provide grants and scholarships across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
