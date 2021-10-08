The board of advisors of the Avery County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant requests for community projects funded from the Dewey Wells Citizenship Fund, according to Board President, Jamey Thompson.
This fund’s purpose is to assist in the development of character and promotion of good citizenship in and among young people in Avery County by awarding grants to organizations that work to instill in the county’s young people the values of honesty, integrity, respect, resourcefulness, personal responsibility, and duty to God and country.
The primary intended beneficiaries are units chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Avery Community Foundation will also consider qualified applications from nonprofits whose programs and services meet the fund’s criteria.
To apply, contact Tyran Hill, Program Officer, NCCF at (828) 722-1886 or by email thill@nccommunityfoundation.org to request for application packet. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 5.
About the Avery County Community Foundation
The Avery County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The ACCF was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Avery County.
Advisory board members in live and work in Avery County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Thompson, board members include: Justin Ray (Vice-President), Gwen Clark (Secretary,) Ellis Ayers, Richard Honeycutt, Priscilla Ann Johns, Dewayne Krege, Barbara Roesner, John Thompson and Brian Whitfield.
The Avery County Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Avery County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.