Nathan Gittman (right), owner of The Inn at Shady Lawn, made a comment to inform the board about the grand reopening of the inn on Saturday morning, June 25, as Commissioner Dennis Aldridge (left) and county manager Phillip Barrier listen.
NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners met on June 20 for its regular scheduled meeting to discuss upcoming events, budget amendments and additional business.
Dustin Burleson of Vaya Health came to the meeting to discuss the Children and Families Specialty Plan, a statewide restructuring of the way that some foster children receive care. The state is pushing to launch CFSP soon, but Burleson said the state needs to slow down and assess the program more. He encouraged the commissioners to send letters to the state, urging them to put a pause on CFSP until the counties had a better understanding of what it would mean for their DSS services.
County Manager Phillip Barrier said the commissioners want what’s best for Avery County, but at this point it is unclear if the current system in place is favorable or the statewide proposal is better.
The commissioners moved to accept applications and fill three vacancies on the Economic Development Committee and two vacancies on the Agricultural Advisory Board.
Local business owner Nathan Gittman told the board about the grand reopening of The Inn at Shady Lawn, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. on June 25, and will happen during the same time period as the Aver County Heritage Festival.
Commissioner Martha Hicks mentioned that Rachel Deal and Gerald Aldridge, two devoted Avery County volunteers, had passed away, paying tribute to their contributions to the county through the years.
Barrier listed the various Independence Day parades and celebrations, as well as the final Singing on the Mountain scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26. He stated that the jail passed its inspection and the senior center had passed its yearly compliance review, two things that Hicks said they should be very proud of.
County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan presented several budget amendments to the board, all of which were approved. Some amendments were reimbursements and others were adjustments due to inflation and unforeseen expenses. The board agreed that with rising prices, noting that it is understandable to see these kinds of amendments at the end of the fiscal year.
The commissioners will not have a meeting at the beginning of July due to the observance of the Independence Day holiday, and will hold only one meeting in July, scheduled for Monday, July 18.
