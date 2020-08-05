NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee gathered on Monday, July 27, to discuss improving the the online presence of the committee by combining resources with the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve got to improve the glitz of our economic development website, and what better place to have it located than the Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s site. That’ll still mean we need board approval and (County Manager) Phillip (Barrier’s) approval so that when you go to the Avery County website, you’ll still see economic development, but when you click on it, you’re going to go directly over to the Avery County Chamber of Commerce site,” Economic Development Committee Chairman Ken Walter said.
Walter and Chamber Director Melinda Pepple both hope that the technological changes will make the site more functional and intuitive, while also attracting attention to the county’s tourism and recreation offerings.
The Chamber contracts with Big Boom Design for email hosting, domain registration, WordPress as well as for additional site maintenance work that the Chamber cannot complete itself. Pepple expressed interest in Walter’s idea. The committee is looking at spending around $5,000 to potentially improve the site and contract with WebLinx in order to complete the transfer of existing information.
Walter said the genesis of the idea came about during a conversation he and Allen Cook, director of Mayland Community College’s Small Business Center, had about two weeks ago.
“We each had a similar thought, and that was, ‘Isn’t what we’re seeing happening in the country today the potential for people who are living in urban areas to move and get somewhere where they feel it is a safer environment for their family is very high?’” Walter said.
Walter hopes that the improved site will help provide resources and information to entrepreneurs that showcase the area’s strengths, such as education, quality of life or safety, in order to make Avery County one of the top places on that person’s list where they would consider relocating.
“I think when you’re talking about that small entrepreneur, Avery County just has so much to offer,” Walter said.
Other committee members expressed the importance of overcoming the county’s shortcomings, which include a lack of broadband infrastructure and middle-class housing. An area of concern that was addressed included the ability of the county to attract young people and not just those who already have families, since the latter group is more likely to be homeowners and unable to pack up and easily relocate.
Moreover, the committee mentioned that the area possesses other cities like Boone or Asheville, which young people are more attracted to and offer more abundant options related to employment and economic opportunity.
“You have to look at our competition,” Walter said. “We have to appear competitive to someone who is going through the process of site selection, so that when they look at our site, they’re wowed by it. I want them not just to be wowed by the information, but also from a business, family and quality of life point of view.”
The committee tabled the decision until a later date.
