AVERY COUNTY — The Avery Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with The Avery Journal-Times, will present a debate with the candidates for Avery County Sheriff beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at the Avery County Agricultural Extension Office Community Building, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Moderating the event will be Nick Oschner, executive producer for investigations and Chief investigative reporter for WBTV, Channel 3 CBS affiliate in Charlotte. Assisting Oschner will be Newland Mayor Derek Roberts and Anne Winkelman, Executive Director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
Each of the three sheriff candidates, William Lee Buchanan, Russell Carver and Mike Henley, are scheduled to be on hand to take part in the event. The event format will include a period of time for each candidate to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Oschner, with a question-and-answer period for candidates fielding community-submitted questions.
Individuals in attendance will be provided cards and a writing utensil upon entering the debate hall, with which they may submit questions for candidates in person at the event to be vetted by debate officials for potential posing to candidates.
Individuals may also email questions in advance of the debate to Avery Chamber Director Anne Winkelman at director@averycounty.com, or to Avery Journal-Times Editor Jamie Shell at editor@averyjournal.com. The deadline for emailed submissions is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
Additionally, “The Vote Collectors: The True Story of the Scamsters, Politicians, and Preachers behind the Nation’s Greatest Electoral Fraud,” a book co-authored by Ochsner and Michael Graff, will be available for purchase at the end of the event, with Ochsner providing an autograph for anyone purchasing his book.
For more information, call the Avery Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605 or email director@averycounty.com.
