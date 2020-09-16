The Avery County Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival reopened for its third installment this summer from September 11 to 13. Popular vendors, as well as artists both local to the area and visiting from outside the state, set up shop at Sugar Mountain Resort, once again attracting a wide-eyed crowd of art connoisseurs and appreciators.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.