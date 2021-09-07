RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in July and remained unchanged in one.
Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.1 percent while Avery County had the lowest at 3.5 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.7 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.9 percent. The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.6 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 26,529 to 4,817,155, while those unemployed decreased by 15,020 to 232,409. Since July 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 300,560, while those unemployed decreased 228,345.
Avery County’s unemployment rate in July was 3.5 percent, a .4 percent decrease from the previous month and registered as the lowest county employment rate in the state for the month.
Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 5.0, with 4.6 percent in Caldwell County, 4.2 percent in Burke and 4.3 percent in McDowell County.
Avery: 3.5 percent
Ashe: 3.7 percent
Burke: 4.2 percent
Caldwell: 4.6 percent
McDowell: 4.3 percent
Mitchell: 5.0 percent
Watauga: 3.9 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide unemployment rate of 4.6 percent in July. Of regional states, West Virginia had the highest unemployment rate among area states at 5.0 percent, while Alabama rated lowest at 3.2 percent.
North Carolina: 4.6 percent
Georgia: 3.7 percent
South Carolina: 4.3 percent
Tennessee: 4.7 percent
Virginia: 4.2 percent
Alabama: 3.2 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state in nonfarm jobs increased by 75,600 in July, translating to 4,580,800 total jobs, while the number of people unemployed decreased by 9,579 people. The number of workers employed in the state has increased by 8,361 over the month of July. Nationwide, the unemployment rate for July decreased by 0.5 percent to 5.4 percent.
NC Commerce notes that that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
