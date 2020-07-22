NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education swore in its newest board member Ruth Ann Shirley at the commencement of its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 14.
“I’d like to welcome Ruth Shirley to our board. We are excited to have her with us, and we look forward to all that (Ruth) brings to the table,” board chair John Greene said.
After the formalities were finished, Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman wasted no time updating board members on Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to reopen public schools by enacting Plan B, which initiates regulations such as social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and sanitation precautions in conjunction with in-person learning, while also providing parents with Plan C, which allows children to engage in distance learning if they choose.
“With Plan B that means we will have to operate our schools at 50-percent capacity, and we’re going to have to come up with ways to logistically separate kids in terms of cohorts throughout the school. There is going to be some work to be done with our leadership team,” Brigman said.
Brigman later clarified that due to school size, the state’s 50-percent capacity rules means that 100 percent of students will be able to return to school on August 17.
Board members then passed a motion to approve that the school system moves ahead with Plan B. Additionally, school athletics will be moving forward with conditioning and practices. However, athletic programs are subject to change. School administration, principals and directors met on Wednesday, July 15, to initiate the planning process to begin the school year on August 17.
The board approved the Targeted School Improvement (TSI) plans as presented by ACS Director of Federal Programs Dr. Todd Griffin. TSI schools are targeted-improvement schools, or schools where a subgroup of students are underperforming based on state averages.
Executive Director of Academic Services Ellis Ayers presented to the board the remote learning plan for the upcoming school year. Between the state of North Carolina and the Department of Public Instruction, the state has instituted a total of 15 requirements for schools to follow in regard to remote learning.
“Remote learning as defined by what we did from March 13 to June 2, kept things in a row. It kept kids safe. We were focused on physical needs and trying to meet immediate needs for safety and well-being as we were responding to this pandemic,” Ayers said.
The school system will be using the Power School Learning/Haiku platform for grades 2 to 12 students and Google Classroom for grades K to 1. Ayers said the school system is looking for ways to preload information on flash drives, of which ACS has received about 300 that were donated from Surry Insurance.
“We’re going to have to work individual plans with students to say, ‘How can help you be successful with learning if it happens to be remote?’ We’re looking to try to be flexible. If we can’t bring them to school, how can we assist them in getting them places where they can be a little more interactive?” Ayers said.
Teachers and staff will also be receiving additional training modules through DPI, which will focus on engaging students in the learning process. There will also be a focus on teachers being aware of which students may or may not have access to remote learning, according to Ayers.
ACS has also been surveying parents as to whether they have access to remote learning or not. Since the survey itself is online, the school system will be using various methods to make sure it receives an accurate response. According to Ayers, the school system has received 670 responses to the survey with 11 percent of parents unsure about bringing their children back to school, while 80 percent said they would be interested in an online option.
“As we get closer to school, we’re going to continue surveying and pick up the phone and say, ‘We haven’t heard from you. Do you have access and tell me how,’” Ayers said.
The school system will continue to offer internet access in the school parking lots, and it has received several mobile internet hotspots. However, the hotspots run using AT&T.
“(AT&T) doesn’t work up here,” Ayers said. “We are going to need to contact local businesses with the idea that if a business, church or civic organization is willing to open up their parking lot for folks to come in, then we’re going to have to advertise that.”
Teacher and staff hours will also look different this upcoming semester as the school system is looking at shifting hours to make teachers more available throughout the day as children return home to study online in the evening. Teachers may also be assisting other classrooms more often depending on the number of students who wish to learn at home. Hours for exceptional children teachers may be staggered as well to ensure these teachers are available for when a parent needs their assistance.
“For us to be able to stagger staff hours is a fantastic idea and plan,” Ayers said.
For the elementary school and younger students, the school system will create ID cards that will include passwords and other information that students can take home to ensure they will be able to get online.
Instructional plans will also be formed with the recommended screen time in mind for the various grade levels. Screen time limits are recommended as 60 to 75 minutes for K-2 students, 1 to 2 hours for grades 3 through 5, and an hour per class for grades 6 through 12. Projects will be included in remote learning as well, along with physical activity.
“We’re really trying to have a balance of screen time, and again consistent communication with all of our staff is going to be key with what this looks like. We’re going to have a centralized template that rolls the training out, and admins will help following up to make sure that it’s being followed,” Ayers said.
Students and parents can expect turnaround time for assignments to be no more than three days, with a variety of assignments issued outside of just worksheets or instructional videos. Attendance will be taken based on engagement and direct contact over simply showing in person or signing in online.
“Sometimes we have students who are present in school, but are absent in terms of learning. Moving virtually is going to change that a little bit, and it needs to change in the face-to-face environment too. We need vibrant students engaged in their classrooms regardless of environment,” Ayers added. “Learning has to be a partnership between the teacher and student, and that’s going to be a piece of attendance, as well as making sure that there’s contact. If we’re not hearing from students in three days, there’s a direct person-to-person follow-up with what’s going on there.”
Additionally, ACS is working to develop specific criteria, or a contract of sorts, in order for students and families to make a commitment to do remote learning for a certain amount of time, so that the school system will be better able to keep track of when students can be expected to be out of the classroom and learning at home. A help desk online ticket system will be available for students to assist with technology-related questions.
Board member Jane Bumgarner raised the question on how art, music, physical education and other teachers would be utilized during Plan B, to which Ayers responded by saying that the school system is still developing a plan for these teachers but most likely their job descriptions may change according to the need that exists.
New board member Ruth Shirley noted the amount of parents who responded to the school system’s survey saying whether or not their child would ride the bus. According to the survey, 67 percent of parents said that their child would not ride the bus. ACS Finance Officer Jeff Jaynes said that a little greater than 60 percent of students ride the bus during regular school years.
“I’m assuming that parents are concerned about them being crowded in,” Shirley said.
Other survey results revealed that about 72 percent of families are planning on utilizing the school system’s nutrition services. In regard to internet access, 69.6 percent responded by confirming that their household had streamable internet access.
Responses to questions asking about social and emotional health revealed that 64 percent of families were generally healthy and were working through problems they faced, while 21 percent said things were hard and they are easily overwhelmed and frustrated.
“Social and emotional health, reaching out and connectivity is going to be extremely important,” Ayers said.
In regard to health, nine percent of those surveyed said they were concerned for their child’s health. Ayers said that 35 percent of students still do not have a health plan on file.
Public schools across the state will be operating under Plan B for at least the first three weeks of the semester. The aforementioned reopening plan is subject to change as the school year progresses and is subject to further revisions by the board of education. The board approved the plan unanimously and will submit it to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.