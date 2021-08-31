NEWLAND — Discussing at length many of the agenda items that have been on the docket all summer, the Avery County Board of Commissioners held a workshop on Thursday, Aug. 26, to consider their plans surrounding important budget items such as the American Rescue Plan, the North Carolina opioid settlement and more.
Avery County received almost $3.5 million from the American Rescue Plan, a federal stimulus bill to help local communities recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to county manager Phillip Barrier, the federal guidelines for how these funds can be used have been delayed repeatedly over the summer.
“The frustrating part is just having to wait until we get the guidance,” Barrier said.
While the regulations have not been outlined thoroughly, Barrier said the board has some idea of what items the funds will be allowed to be used for, such as broadband expansion, water and sewage repairs or updates and more. According to Barrier, broadband is the priority for the board.
“We have kids who need internet in their house today,” Barrier stated.
Especially with the increased use of technology in education during the pandemic, broadband has become an increasing priority for the county.
The ARP funds come with a timeline at the moment, according to Barrier. During the workshop, he reminded the commissioners that the federal government has stated that by Dec. 31, 2024, the money must be obligated and by Dec. 31, 2026, the projects using ARP funds must be completed.
While that time period sounds long, Barrier said, the months are ticking away as the board has not started working on the projects due to the delayed federal guidance. The commissioners shared their concerns, arguing they were in a Catch-22 situation, that if they waited too long for the guidance they would not be able to secure bids for a broadband project, but that if they began planning now the bids would not be compliant to the ARP regulations.
Moving forward, the commissioners turned to another big issue in Avery County: affordable housing. Commissioner Wood Hall Young, Jr. argued in favor of the county considering funding affordable housing projects with the ARP funds. The infrastructure to affordably house workers in Avery County is key, according to Young, and he said that the county should look to work with the housing authority to investigate this possibility.
Turning to another large fund the county received, the commissioners considered the $2,252,000 Avery County received from North Carolina’s settlement in the opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other companies. The commissioners considered introducing a program called Freedom Life to the county, a program based in McDowell County that works with people who have been incarcerated, as well as their families, to live better lives through faith. Partnering with the Dogwood Trust, the county would fund a position to start a Freedom Life program in Avery County to rehabilitate those in the jails and work to decrease recidivism.
The commissioners said it would take a year to have the individual in the community and helping clients, as working with churches, charitable organizations and more to provide funds and volunteers for the program must be organized. The Sheriff’s Office and jail have expressed their support and are ready to work with Freedom Life to support the program. According to the commissioners, the next step is to find the individual who could lead this project.
The next Avery Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Sept. 7, the Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.
