NEWLAND — The year 2020 was a difficult challenge for virtually any gathering or event of small or large scale. From major sporting events to funerals, from graduations to birthday parties, the pandemic has brought complication into part of life many take for granted, including simply going out and having an evening on the town.
Following its cancellation last year, the Avery Agricultural and Horticultural Fair is returning to Heritage Park and the Avery County Cooperative Extension headquarters on Vale Road from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 8 to 10, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The fair offers free admission this year, as well as free parking to provide as few obstacles as possible for individuals and families wishing to come to the event and enjoy a local annual slice of small-town Americana.
According to Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody, this year’s fair marks a new beginning for the event, with the completion of the construction of the Cooperative Extension Community Building on site, as well as the outdoor stage for musical entertainment being utilized at the fair for the first time in 2021.
“We’re very excited about being able to use the new building this year and the outdoor stage for the first time,” Moody explained. “It’s a new beginning. We’ve taken a year off, and now it’s a new beginning for the Avery Fair, and we are looking forward to a great fair this year.”
The fair implemented its free admission and parking policy a couple of years ago and experienced a marked increase in attendance (more than 3,000 attendees from the previous year that admission was charged). Moody explained that the policy is primarily an opportunity to give anyone who wants to come to the event the freedom to do so, but also is a way to continue to generate interest and participation in what has become an annual Avery County tradition.
“In the first year of no-fee attendance, we were close to breaking even, so we felt like we needed to continue that so that people would feel that they would have no financial reason not to attend,” Moody said. “We do need the county’s support and the citizens’ support, and if it does come to the point where people don’t or won’t want to attend the fair, it will definitely go away.”
Each year the fair boasts myriad activities, rides, games, delicious food, floral and homegrown crop exhibits, livestock displays, music, dancing, entertainment and more to offer a well-rounded experience for anyone looking for an evening of fun.
“We’re very excited about having the fair back this year and we’ve heard from many of our patrons in the past that they’re excited about getting out to the fair and looking forward to going out somewhere to have some fun,” Moody said. “It’s good to get back into a normal routine, and hopefully nothing will get in the way of that. We’re currently planning as if nothing is going to be an issue and everything will be smooth, and everyone can come out and have a great time.”
Many of the familiar staples to the Avery A&H Fair will be present this year as in previous iterations, as there will be the “Fairest of the Fair” beauty pageant held on at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11. The fair is also offering a carload night on Thursday evening, Sept. 9, where carloads of four to six individuals can purchase ride bracelets for a total cost of $50, savings from the regular ride bracelet cost of $20 per bracelet. Moody also explained additional opportunities for savings upon coming to the fair this year.
“There will be coupons offered during the week if people share and like the R&D Amusements picture of the fair and green flyer that they have on their Facebook page, you can bring that and receive $5 off a ride bracelet as well,” Moody said. “We’ll be getting coupons out also to the schools to get to the kids there to offer discounts on rides at the fair.”
Not ignoring the fact that a pandemic is still very much active locally and worldwide, the fair will also be adhering to local safety protocols, offing hand sanitizers at the fair site, as well as offering face coverings to anyone wishing to wear one.
“We’re hoping that since most of the fair is outside that people will keep their social distancing going on while they’re here,” Moody noted.
This year’s edition of the fair will feature a wide range of musical entertainment throughout the event. Taking the stage to open the fair on Wednesday evening will be Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) at 6 p.m., with Christian band Relentless Flood performing beginning at 8 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the dulcet tones of Boone & Church will be heard starting at 5:30 p.m., with Bandwagon Fallacy rocking the outdoor stage starting at 7 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 10, Preston Benfield will be rocking into the night starting at 7:30 p.m., while to close the fair on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Fairest of the Fair Beauty Pageant will kickoff festivities from noon to 2 p.m., with the Avery County Cloggers performing from 3 to 4 p.m. and Distant Gold taking the stage to close out the fair onstage entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Each day’s performances are free to the public as part of the free admission to the fair.
As the fair approaches next week, submission windows are soon opening for those who wish to provide entries for categories that may earn coveted blue ribbon awards and bragging rights in the community. Many categories of items can be brought to the fair as early as this Saturday, Sept. 4, as well as on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6 and 7. The fair board does ask that food submissions be brought to the fair for entry on Wednesday, Sept. 8, however, to both prevent spoilage and, as Moody joked, “if someone brings a cake on Sunday, we might eat it.” Additionally, livestock items to be shown at the fair need to be coordinated ahead of time with the Agricultural Extension Office by speaking with Michelle South at (828) 733-8270, as livestock space is expected to be limited this year due to high demand. The complete tabloid with pertinent information on this year’s Avery A&H Fair including entry categories, rules, costs and submission details, can be found by clicking to https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Final-2021-Fair-Tabloid.pdf?fwd=no or by visiting the fair’s Facebook page.
Each year, the Avery A&H Fair is coordinated and carried out by members of the Avery Fair Board, a nine-member group who, along with family members and other volunteers as well as the area BRIDGE crew, work at Heritage Park to make preparations for each year’s event. While the fair is an entertaining time for all, it also has its share of stresses to organizers, not the least of which being the bottom line of economic feasibility.
“People think we make money hand-over-fist with the fair, and we really don’t. By not charging at the gate, we’ve lost somewhere around $15,000 in revenue, but by the same token our expenses in insurances and certificates and things like that, port-a-johns, electric bills, supplies for animals, repairs and tent maintenance, we’re pushing somewhere around $25,000 to $30,000 of cost just to put the fair on,” Moody shared. “It takes a lot of labor, though it’s a labor of love and craziness, but it takes a lot to put the fair on. We’re lucky to have the BRIDGE crew who helps us with putting the tents up, which is 10 guys working for eight hours getting the tents up, then another four hours to get the cattle pens ready. The pens themselves we have are worth about $50,000, so there are a lot of long-term expenses that people don’t see that you have to deal with. Every year we hope to raise enough money to offer a high school senior a scholarship going into agriculture and to continue into the following year. This year we’re blessed because the county has allocated us $5,000, which was a godsend to us. We’re so appreciative of our county leadership in seeing that money come to us to allow us to have the fair this year for sure.”
The county fair is one of the few events in the county that has a distinct local flavor, as Moody noted that in his experience not a great number of non-local residents and families take advantage of coming to the local fair.
“This is the one event that is primarily aimed at the local citizen. We don’t often get a lot of visitors or seasonal residents coming to the fair, though we’d love to see more coming to the fair,” Moody said. “For the most part, we’re aiming at the families locally that live here and try to provide entertainment and fun and education and culture for them to enjoy.”
All told, this year’s fair promises to be an event unlike any fair prior to this year, and Moody hopes that people will take the time to safely enjoy what the Avery A&H Fair while also come to appreciate its significance to the local culture.
“The fair is a way for the community to come together and see what everyone else is doing, what farms are producing, what animals are available, seeing what agriculture is thriving in the community. It’s also a chance to be able to show off your ability to grow or make things, and it’s a good way to bring the community together, which I believe is the driving point behind most of these county fairs, that sense of unity, that sense of family, that sense of community,” Moody explained. “For us, we fit within that mold. It’s true that over time the county fair isn’t as prominent as it used to be, and I think that may be an issue of the changing times, one of the things that gets lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but we hope we can continue to have a successful fair and be able to bring the community together, as well as bring the kids and adults and grandparents out here to enjoy each other’s company and see what’s going on and learn more about the community. We can’t wait for the fair to happen and we hope that it goes off without a hitch and will be the best fair ever.”
For more information about the Avery A&H Fair, or to volunteer at the fair, call Moody at the Agricultural Extension Office at (828) 733-8270.
