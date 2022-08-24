NEWLAND — The Avery County Cooperative Extension Office is gearing up for the Avery A&H Fair, which will be September 7 through 10.
Last year’s fair drew in more than 6,000 patrons, said Jerry Moody, Executive Director of the Avery County Cooperative Extension Service. Moody said he hopes to see that many people again this year.
“We’re pretty excited about everything,” he said. “The entertainment is going to be a lot of local folks.”
This year, people can purchase ride bracelets at the office for $15 prior to the fair and save money, as the ride bracelets will be $20 once the fair begins. The pre-sold bracelets are for one-time use and can be used any day during the fair. Students will also receive $3 coupons at school. Parking and general admission for the fair is free, and there will be overflow parking lots with shuttles to the fairgrounds and back.
The gates will open each weekday at 5 p.m. and rides will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a car show Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., and rides will start at 1 p.m. that day. Livestock shows will take place each day and will have varying categories and start times.
The tentative schedule for the livestock shows is as follows:
- Chicken and rabbit show beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Cattle show beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday
- Goats, sheep and hogs show beginning at 6 p.m. Friday
- Equine events beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday
The times are subject to change, particularly the cow show, so area livestock agent Michelle South recommends checking the fair’s Facebook page for the schedule closer to the event.
Rural King donated all of the feed for the animals, as well as gift cards for the livestock show winners, South said.
Chrissy Kasper of the Avery County Cloggers is in charge of entertainment this year. The entertainment schedule is as follows:
Wednesday
- Avery JAM at 5:30 p.m.
- Linville Land Harbor Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
- Fairest of the Fair Pageant at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Best in Show Talent Show at 5:30 p.m.
- Boone and Church at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy at 5 p.m.
- Avery County Cloggers at 6 p.m.
Saturday
- Lewis Chapel Children’s Choir at 2 p.m.
- Distant Gold at 4 p.m.
- Preston Benfield at 7 p.m.
JD Rader, moonshining legend and Popcorn Sutton’s right hand man, will be at the fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, to sign autographs and take pictures. Rader starred in Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners.”
Several food vendors will attend the event, including Linville Central Rescue Squad, and Claudia’s Taco Truck. Around 15 various vendors will be set up inside the community center as well.
The premium books for those who want to exhibit will be printed off and published on the extension center’s website.
The Avery A&H Fair will also be holding a haunted trail at the fairgrounds on October 14 and 15. Proceeds from that, as well as the horse pull, support the fair and fund the agricultural scholarship they plan to give out each year.
Anyone who wants to volunteer at the fair should call the Avery County Cooperative Extension office at (828) 733-8270, and anyone wishing for space for a booth should contact Katie Ingram to inquire.
