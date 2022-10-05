Newland
Newland Fall Festival
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at The Riverwalk
Avery A&H Fair Haunted Trail
At dusk on Oct. 14 and 15 at Heritage Park. An outdoor showing of “Hocus Pocus” will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
Town of Newland’s Treat Street
From 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31
Beech Mountain
Fall Color Tree ID Hikes
Beginning at 10 a.m. every Friday in October at the Buckeye Recreation Center
Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market
From 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the public parking lot on Bark Park Way
Family Fun Flannel Fall Festival
Fall festival with wagon rides, games and other activities at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Buckeye Recreation Center
Haunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation Center
Halloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Halloween Trivia Night and Costume Contest
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at Buckeye Recreation Center
Banner Elk
45th annual Woolly Worm Festival
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, in downtown Banner Elk, beginning at 9 a.m.
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Lees-McRae
Screening of “Selena” with authentic Latin American cuisine from Las Nubes Latin Store and Taqueria at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Evans Auditorium
Trunk or Treat
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Linville
Fall Color Ramble
Short, guided hikes that showcase Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. Begins at 2 p.m. each day from Oct. 1 to 10.
Floating Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin patch in the pool at Williams YMCA from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $10
Halloween Costume Party with The Preston Benfield Band
Family friendly costume party with a costume contest and live music from The Preston Benfield band starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue
Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain
Trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and special enrichment demonstrations at Grandfather Mountain from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Children in costume will be admitted at half price.
Sugar Mountain
Sugar Mountain Oktoberfest
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Sugar Mountain Resort. Admission, parking and shuttle services are free.
Bike Park & Scenic Chairlift Rides
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14-16
Spruce Pine
Spruce Pine Spruce Pine BBQ & Bluegrass Festival
Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverside Park
Spruce Pine Potters Market
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Cross Street Building
Roan Mountain
Fall-O-Dendron Festival
Arts and crafts festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Roan Mountain State Park
The Twang Bangers Halloween Bash
Concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 The Station at 19E
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.