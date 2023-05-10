Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
BE Artists Gallery
Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Kids Crafty Hour
Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
Art on the Greene
Art and craft show outside the Historic Banner Elk School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28. There is no admission fee.
Beech Mountain
Wildflower Hikes
Free scenic wildflower hikes through Buckeye Recreation Center on Friday, May 12 and 19. Attendees should meet at Emerald Outback at 10 a.m. Call (828) 387-3003 for more information.
The Revivalists with Son Little
The first show of Beech Mountain Resort’s Summer Concert Series at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Tickets to this outdoor concert are $55.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Linville
Hugh Morton Photography Exhibition
“Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” available for viewing inside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on weekends from March 18 to May 14 and daily from May 15 to 29. Exhibition is included with admission.
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
Urban Soil Duo at Linville Falls Winery
Live music by Eric Chesson and Sarah Reinke of Urban Soil at Linville Falls Winery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Brandon Ross at Linville Falls Winery
Live music at Linville Falls Winery from 2 to 5 p.m on Sunday, May 21.
Preston Benfield Band at Linville Falls Winery
Live music at Linville Falls Winery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Second Annual Avery County Summer Fest
Arts and craft festival at Heritage Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.
Seven Devils
Book Club
Meets at the Seven Devils Community Center at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Reading list can be found at https://www.sevendevils.net/events/1132/3707.
Sugar Mountain
Food Truck Festival
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sugar Mountain Resort on Saturday, May 27. Get a one-time ride ticket for the Summit Express chairlift for $15 when you purchase from a food truck (minimum purchase of $10). Pressley Laton will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and The Lucky Strikes will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
