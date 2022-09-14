Newland Avery County Museum
Avery County Museum, Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Newland Christian Church.
Shelby Rae Moore Band
Concert from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Linville Falls Winery
Beech Mountain Beech Mountain History Museum
Open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Extended hours during Autumn at Oz will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the last three weekends in September
Autumn at Oz
Sept. 16 to 18 and 23 to 25. General admission tickets are $55 and children 2 and younger get in free.
Craft Night at Buckeye Rec Center
Workshop to make resin coasters from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Registration is $5.
Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market
From 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the public parking lot on Bark Park Way
Haunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation Center
Halloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Banner Elk Family Picnic and Concert
Hosted by the Town of Banner Elk and Lees McRae College at LMC South Campus from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Ensemble Stage’s “Zaglada”
Sept. 9 to 17 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery
Open throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Historic Banner Elk School.
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Oct. 17 at the Historic Banner Elk School
45th annual Woolly Worm Festival
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, in downtown Banner Elk, beginning at 9 a.m.
Linville Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight
After-dark tour and bonfire beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Grandfather Mountain. Registration is open and tickets start at $34. Click to www.grandfather.com for tickets or more information.
Fall Color Ramble
Short, guided hikes that showcase Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. Begins at 2 p.m. each day from Oct. 1 to 10.
Sugar Mountain Sugar Mountain Oktoberfest
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Sugar Mountain Resort. Admission, parking and shuttle services are free.
Bike Park & Scenic Chairlift Rides
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14-16
Spruce Pine The Orchard at Altapass
Live music from Asheville Junction beginning at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. Admission is free
Pine BBQ & Bluegrass Festival
Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverside Park
Spruce Pine Potters Market
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Cross Street Building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.