Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Kids Crafty Hour
Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Linville
Hugh Morton Photography Exhibition
“Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” available for viewing inside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on weekends from March 18 to May 14 and daily from May 15 to 29. Exhibition is included with admission.
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
The Avery County Historical Society is meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, to organize an Avery County Genealogy group. Anyone interested in building their family tree and becoming a part of this group is invited to attend. The meeting will be held at the Avery County Museum.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
2nd Annual National Poetry Month contest
Poetry contest hosted by the Avery County Public Library throughout the month of April. Each contestant can submit one poem by Sunday, April 30, and will be invited to attend an award ceremony afterward. Visit the library to pick up an information packet and entry sheet.
Seven Devils
Book Club
Meets at the Seven Devils Community Center at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Reading list can be found at https://www.sevendevils.net/events/1132/3707.
Sugar Mountain
Snowshoe Tours
One-hour long snowshoe tour at Sugar Mountain Resort. Tours are available at 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Adult tours are for ages 12 and older, while children’s tours are available for 8-11 year olds. Tours cost $33 per person and includes the snowshoe rental.
Food Truck Festival
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sugar Mountain Resort on Saturday, May 27. Get a one-time ride ticket for the Summit Express chairlift for $15 when you purchase from a food truck (minimum purchase of $10). Pressley Laton will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and The Lucky Strikes will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
Spruce Pine
March Community Night at Bare Dark Sky Observatory
Evening of stargazing in which participants can view Jupiter, the moon, several deep sky objects and stars through a 34” diameter Neutonian “Sam Scope”, as well as a 14” mirror Meade telescope. Tickets are $5 for children and $20 for adults, and the event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through March 25.
Laser Journey
Laser light show paired with songs by Journey at Mayland Earth to Sky Park starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $20.
Laser Pink Floyd: The Wall
Laser show paired with Pink Floyd’s 1979 album “The Wall” at Mayland Earth to Sky Park starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Tickets are $20.
