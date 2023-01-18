Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Kids Crafty Hour
Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
”James and the Giant Peach”
Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” directed by Mike Hannah at Hayes Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Shows will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26.
Beech Mountain
Karaoke Night
From 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Beech Mountain Brewing Company until Thursday, March 2.
Winter Music Series with BIG Son
Free concert for all ages at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Winter Music Series with 49 Winchester
Concert at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Winter Music Series with Craig Street Ramblers
Free concert for all ages at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
80s Prom
80s Prom Night Party at Beech Mountain Ski Resort starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event is 18 and up only and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
Spruce Pine
Laser Queen
Laser light show accompanying songs by Queen at Mayland Earth to Sky Park. Tickets are $20 and the show is at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon show
Digital visualization show accompanying songs from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary. Tickets are $20 and the show is at Mayland Earth to Sky Park at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Laser Beatles Anthology
Laser light show accompanying songs by The Beatles at Mayland Earth to Sky Park. Tickets are $20 and the show is at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Sugar Mountain
Snowshoe Tours
One-hour long snowshoe tour at Sugar Mountain Resort. Tours are available at 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Adult tours are for ages 12 and older, while children’s tours are available for 8-11 year olds. Tours cost $33 per person and includes the snowshoe rental.
Classic Highway
Live music at Sugar Mountain Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Collective
Live music at Sugar Mountain Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
