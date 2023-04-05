Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Kids Crafty Hour
Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
Sip and Paint
Easter-themed painting session hosted by The Drawing Room of Foscoe at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Registration is $35 and is all-inclusive, but the event is BYOB.
Avery County Farmers Market
Every Thursday at the Historic Banner Elk School from 3:30 to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, April 27.
Beech Mountain
Hoppy Easter Party
Easter egg hunt, games and activities for children 12 and under at Buckeye Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Coffee on Canvas
Enjoy a cup of Hatchet coffee paired with a watercolor painting session at Buckeye Recreation Center at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Registration is $5 and preregistration is required.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Linville
Hugh Morton Photography Exhibition
“Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective” available for viewing inside the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on weekends from March 18 to May 14 and daily from May 15 to 29. Exhibition is included with admission.
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
40th Annual Avery Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
Easter event for children to take photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in an egg hunt starting around noon at the Rock Gym on Saturday, April 8.
Easter Egg Hunt
Free Easter activity for children ages 13 and under at Mount Victory starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Spring Fling
Third annual spring festival hosted by the Town of Newland. Vendors will be set up at the Riverwalk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
2nd Annual National Poetry Month contest
Poetry contest hosted by the Avery County Public Library throughout the month of April. Each contestant can submit one poem by Sunday, April 30, and will be invited to attend an award ceremony afterward. Visit the library to pick up an information packet and entry sheet.
Seven Devils
Book Club
Meets at the Seven Devils Community Center at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Reading list can be found at https://www.sevendevils.net/events/1132/3707.
Sugar Mountain
Food Truck Festival
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sugar Mountain Resort on Saturday, May 27. Get a one-time ride ticket for the Summit Express chairlift for $15 when you purchase from a food truck (minimum purchase of $10). Pressley Laton will perform from noon to 3 p.m., and The Lucky Strikes will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
